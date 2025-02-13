US-India ties: Expert highlights China as key threat in Indo-Pacific ahead of Modi-Trump talks

Richard Rossow, Chair of India and Emerging Asia Economics at CSIS, emphasized that both India and the US recognize China as the "biggest threat" in the Indo-Pacific.

Washington DC: Richard Rossow, the Chair of India and Emerging Asia Economics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, pointed out that both India and the US realise that China is the "biggest threat" in the Indo-Pacific region and are concerned about over-reliance on China for critical and emerging technologies.

He was speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump in the US. He pointed out that India and the US differ regarding the focus area, as for India the focus is in its border, while for the US, it is in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to ANI, Rossow said, "Both countries realize that China is the biggest threat in the Indo-Pacific. We have a difference of opinion sometimes on which part of the geography is more important. I mean, from India's vantage point, its border and the Indian Ocean maritime domain are prominent. In the United States, we think about Taiwan's traits and the South China Sea and the East China Sea...We're both concerned about over-reliance on China for critical and emerging technologies... the question is whether President Trump will help India succeed and attract some of the manufacturing investment or President Trump gonna say, 'I want everything to come to the United States.'

Further reflecting on the tariff threats from the US, the expert said that PM Modi and President Trump maintain good relations, but also pointed towards trade tensions between the two nations in Trump's first tenure.

"Well, with so many transitions in democracies around the world, it's one of the few leaders that President Trump will remember having had successful engagements with. The last time that President Trump was in office, there were some trade tensions. There was obviously a lot of positive engagement on defence and security, but there were good relations between the leaders. So they're starting at a very good place," Rossow said.

He added, "President Trump has struck out against a lot of our trading partners with tariffs and threats like that. India has been a little bit more protected so far. So, I'd say the scene setter leading up to this is relatively good. They maintain good relations even when President Trump is out of office. So a good scene setter but nobody knows exactly what's going to come out of the meeting itself."

PM Modi is travelling to the US at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with Trump. PM Modi is travelling to the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

In his departure statement, PM Modi noted that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

Since November 2024, the two leaders have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025.

