An Indian Army soldier sustained injuries after stepping on a likely drifted old landmine during a routine patrol in J&K's Mendhar. Army sources confirmed the soldier was wearing anti-mine boots and his condition is reported to be stable.
An Indian Army soldier was injured on Monday after he stepped on an old landmine, which likely drifted, sources said.
This happened during routine patrolling activity in the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources.
Soldier's Condition Stable
The soldier was wearing the anti-mine boots and is stable now, Indian Army sources told ANI.
Further details are awaited.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)