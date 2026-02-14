The Indian Army held a two-day seminar on Arunachal Pradesh at Dinjan Military Station, focusing on border management and regional development. Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik delivered the keynote, linking security with sustainable growth.

The Indian Army concluded a two-day seminar on 13 and 14 February 2026 at Dinjan Military Station on the theme "Arunachal Pradesh: India's Dynamic Frontier", organised by Dao Division under the aegis of Spear Corps. The event witnessed active participation from representatives of the armed forces, civil administration and academia, reinforcing the importance of a whole-of-nation approach towards border management and regional development, according to a release.

Governor's Keynote on Security and Sustainable Growth

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K T Parnaik PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), graced the valedictory session of the two-day seminar as the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address. In his remarks, he elucidated the intrinsic linkage between security and sustainable growth, underscoring that robust border management, infrastructure augmentation and inclusive development are mutually reinforcing pillars that collectively advance national resilience, regional stability and enduring prosperity in India's eastern frontier.

Analyzing Security Challenges and Strategic Environment

Other speakers provided incisive perspectives on operational realities along the eastern frontier, emerging security challenges and the broader strategic environment. The deliberations analysed adversarial strategies and evolving threat patterns, highlighting the need for long-term security planning, integrated policy frameworks and institutional coordination to enable balanced development in frontier regions.

Key Recommendations and Outcomes

The deliberations culminated in valuable recommendations aimed at enhancing strategic awareness, upholding and fostering Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, advancing sustainable development initiatives and reinforcing civil-military convergence in the state, thereby contributing to enduring peace, stability and prosperity in the region.