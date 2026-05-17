The Indian Army and Royal Cambodian Army successfully concluded the second edition of the 14-day joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026 in Cambodia’s Kampong Speu Province. The exercise focused on tactical operations in semi-urban environments, including sniper drills, drone operations, mortar training, combat first aid and disaster relief.

New Delhi: Indian Army and Royal Cambodian Army have concluded their second edition of 14-day joint military exercise CINBAX-II 2026 at Techo Sen Phnom Thom Mreas Prov Royal Cambodian Air Force Training Centre, Kampong Speu Province, Kingdom of Cambodia. The exercise which lasted on May 16 involved joint coordination in planning and execution of tactical operations in a sub-conventional, semi-urban environment.

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Skill-based activities during exercise

The training included Command Post Exercise, Field Training Exercise and specialised skill-based activities such as sniper training, mortar drills, tactical drone employment, combat first aid, multi-domain operations and disaster relief.

During their 14-day exercise, the troops of two countries enhanced interoperability through exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures, as well as sharing of best practices.

The contingents from both sides were trained on firing, urban operations, tactical drone employment, mortar and sniper drills. These activities enabled both armies to refine their operational responses in complex scenarios.

An Indian Army official stated that both contingents displayed a high degree of professionalism, commitment and operational synergy while executing tactical drills, which culminated in a comprehensive validation exercise.

“CINBAX-II 2026 further strengthened bilateral military relations, fostered mutual understanding and reinforced the growing defence cooperation between India and Cambodia.”