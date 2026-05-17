Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena launched the Self-Enumeration Portal for Census 2027, marking the start of the census process in the UT. He urged citizens to participate in the 15-day exercise to ensure Ladakh's unique needs are reflected.

Ladakh Begins Census 2027 with Digital Self-Enumeration

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday launched the Self-Enumeration Portal for Census 2027 in the Union Territory. "This marks the commencement of the Census process in the Union Territory," he said.

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LG Saxena appealed to all citizens to "actively participate" in this exercise, which will go on for the next 15 days. "Census plays a vital role in shaping policies, planning resources & driving the development of our nation. Your participation will ensure that Ladakh's unique identity, aspirations & needs are fully reflected in this national exercise", he said on X.

Launched the Self‑Enumeration Portal for Census 2027 in Ladakh today, with the online filing of my own self‑enumeration form. This marks the commencement of the Census process in the Union Territory. I appeal to all citizens of Ladakh to actively participate in this exercise,… pic.twitter.com/U214e7dgci — LG Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) May 17, 2026

About the 16th National Census

The Census 2027, the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marks a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area.

The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.

According to the government, the census serves as a critical foundation for governance, enabling informed decision-making across political, social, and economic domains.

Census data enables informed policy making that is inclusive, targeted, and aligned with the diverse needs of the population. (ANI)