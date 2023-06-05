'Baseless and a lie...' Indian Army rejects social media videos of Assam Rifles-Manipur Police clash

Indian Army has dismissed the reports of a clash between the 37 Assam Rifles battalion and the Manipur Police as "baseless" and termed the claim as a lie

The Indian Army has rejected videos doing the rounds on social media about a clash between the 37 Assam Rifles battalion and the Manipur Police.

The online reports had claimed that at least one soldier had been killed in the clashes and that 'multiple soldiers and officers had been shifted to hospital'.

However, the Indian Army has dismissed the reports as "baseless" and termed the claims as a lie.