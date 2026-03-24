The Indian Army launched the Border Brew Cafe on a decommissioned bridge in Zemithang, Arunachal Pradesh, for the Monpa tribe. Part of Operation Sadbhavna, it aims to boost tourism, provide livelihoods, and was built in a record 31 days.

Indian Army Inaugurates 'Border Brew Cafe' in Zemithang

In a significant step towards promoting community development and sustainable tourism in remote border regions, the Indian Army has inaugurated the Border Brew Cafe under Operation Sadbhavna in Zemithang, Arunachal Pradesh. The project is dedicated to the welfare and empowerment of the local Monpa tribal community.

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Pioneering Concept Blends Heritage and Utility

What makes this Border Brew Cafe truly unique is its innovative construction on a decommissioned Bailey Bridge over the River Nyamjang Chu. This pioneering concept seamlessly blends heritage infrastructure with modern utility, making it one of its kind in the entire Northeast region. The cafe is poised to emerge as an iconic destination for tourists and travellers exploring this scenic frontier area.

Fostering Livelihood and Tourism

Developed with a vision to generate sustainable livelihood opportunities, the cafe actively involves the local community while promoting tourism in the region. The initiative is expected to enhance economic prospects for residents by showcasing local culture, traditions, and hospitality.

Remarkable Feat of Commitment

Demonstrating remarkable efficiency and commitment, the Indian Army completed the project in a record time of just 31 days, reflecting exceptional planning, coordination, and execution. The initiative embodies the core ethos of Operation Sadbhavna, which focuses on fostering goodwill, strengthening civil-military relations, and contributing to the socio-economic development of border communities. The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, dignitaries, and Army personnel, marking a proud and promising milestone for Zemithang and the region at large.

Empowering Communities with Skill Development

Earlier in March, in a significant initiative aimed at empowering local communities and promoting self-reliance, the Indian Army organised a one-month-long comprehensive bakery training program for civilians at Menchuka, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative forms part of the Army's ongoing efforts to support skill development, enhance livelihood opportunities and strengthen civil-military relations in remote border areas.

The training program was designed to provide participants with practical knowledge and hands-on experience in bakery techniques, including bread making, cake preparation, pastry production and hygiene standards in food processing. Instructors from the Army conducted the sessions, ensuring that trainees gained both theoretical understanding and practical skills. (ANI)