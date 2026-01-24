The Indian Army's Red Shield Division marked National Girl Child Day by organising awareness, health, and motivational programs in Manipur and Assam. Events included health sessions in Bishnupur and empowerment lectures in Charaideo district.

To commemorate the National Girl Child Day, the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army on Saturday organised a series of awareness, health, and motivational programs across Manipur and Assam for women's empowerment, education, and community welfare.

Health and Awareness Programme in Manipur

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, in Manipur, a Health and Hygiene Awareness Programme was held at Awang Leikai in Bishnupur District. An interactive session was conducted by Dr. Sarojini, MBBS, from CHC Moirang, highlighting the importance of personal hygiene, menstrual health, nutrition, preventive healthcare and overall well-being. A woman representative of the Manipur police also interacted with the participants, encouraging them, building their confidence, and spreading awareness, followed by the screening of a motivational video. Over 100 women, girls and students, including participants from Genius Kids Foundation School, participated in the programme.

Empowerment Activities in Assam

In Assam, multiple outreach activities were held to empower young girls. At Delehi Borpatra High School, DK Gaon in Charaideo District, an awareness lecture was held for the girl students, covering women's rights, education, nutrition, personal safety, government welfare schemes and career opportunities in academics, sports, skill development and the Indian Armed Forces.

Additionally, at Mariani Military Station, a Weapon Display and Demonstration was held for the Cadets of 9th Assam NCC Girls Battalion, Jorhat. The event featured a wide range of military equipment, hands-on demonstrations by Army instructors, and a motivational lecture on 'Join Indian Army', highlighting the role of education, discipline, and the empowerment of the girl child in nation-building.

As per the release, through such sustained outreach efforts, the Indian Army continues to strengthen its connection with local communities and contribute meaningfully to the holistic development and empowerment of the girl child.