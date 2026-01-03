The Indian Army has launched a community radio station in Rajouri's Keri sector near the LoC to boost outreach. In another development, a dedicated civil services coaching centre was inaugurated in Rajouri to aid local aspirants.

Community Radio to Boost Connectivity in Rajouri

The Indian Army on Saturday launched a community radio station in the Keri sector near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Doongi block of Rajouri district, to strengthen communication and outreach with residents. The community radio station has been established to disseminate information on social welfare schemes, education, and health, and to provide a platform for local voices and culture in the border areas.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Abhishek Sharma said, " A community radio station serves as a local source of entertainment as well as information. It also helps the local administration connect with people."

New Coaching Institute to Empower Local Youth

Residents welcomed the initiative, terming it a positive step towards community development and enhanced connectivity in the border belt of Rajouri district. Earlier, in a significant step for educational development in Jammu and Kashmir's Pir Panjal region, a dedicated civil services coaching centre, "The Officers' IAS/JKAS Coaching Institute," was inaugurated in Rajouri. The institute aims to empower aspiring candidates from Rajouri, Poonch, and neighbouring border areas by providing high-quality coaching for civil services, JKAS, and other competitive examinations--opportunities that many local students previously had limited access to.

Director and Founder of the coaching institute, Preeti Sharma, said the initiative was designed specifically to support bright students from the region who possess immense potential but lack adequate resources and platforms. "This initiative is for bright students, especially from the Rajouri and Poonch areas, as they have a great deal of potential but lack opportunities and platforms," she said while speaking to ANI at the launch.

Local youth attending the event expressed optimism about the institute's impact. Aspirant Tahir Nazir described the opening as a transformative opportunity for students who traditionally had to travel long distances to prepare for competitive exams. "It is a great initiative by the Officers' IAS/JKAS Coaching Institute. Students who would normally go to Jammu or Delhi for preparation now have an option available here, with the best faculty provided. This will also support youth who cannot afford to go outside," he said. (ANI)