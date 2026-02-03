DRDO successfully demonstrated solid fuel ducted ramjet missile technology from Odisha, marking a major defence milestone. The air-breathing propulsion system allows sustained supersonic flight above Mach 2, enabling longer-range air-to-air missiles.

New Delhi: Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday carried out successful demonstration of Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

“The successful demonstration places India into an elite league of nations possessing this technology that enables developing long-range air-to-air missiles to give tactical edge over the adversaries,” an official said.

SDFR is an advanced missile propulsion system that adjusts thrust by controlling intake air during flight.

“All the subsystems including Nozzle-less Booster, Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet motor and Fuel Flow Controller performed as per expectations after being initially propelled by a ground booster motor to the desired Mach Number.”

The official said that the performance of the system was confirmed by the flight data captured by a number of tracking instruments deployed by ITR, Chandipur along the coast of Bay of Bengal.

“The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various laboratories of DRDO including Defence Research & Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Research Centre Imarat and ITR.”

Ramjet propulsion technology

An important milestone towards development of critical missile technologies in the country, the major difference between SFDR and the regular air-to-air missiles is the air-breathing ramjet propulsion technology, which helps propel the missile at high supersonic speeds (above Mach 2) for engaging targets at long ranges.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, and Industry on the successful demonstration of SFDR technology.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test.