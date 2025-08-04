The Indian Armed Forces have denied preparing or releasing any report on the identity and background of the Pahalgam attackers. They clarified that no authorised military source issued such documents.

New Delhi: Reacting over the reports of issuance of the documents containing identities and background of the Pahalgam attackers, the Indian Armed Forces on Monday stated that they have not issued any such reports. Earlier in the day, there were reports spread all over the internet that the security agencies have gathered evidences, including documents issued by the government of Pakistan and biometric data, confirming Pakistani nationality of Pahalgam attackers.

Distancing itself from issuing of any such documents, in a post on X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (Hq-IDS) said: “Social media accounts are spreading a Report on the Identities and Background of the Pahalgam Attackers. No authorised media handle of the Armed Forces has prepared or issued any such document.”

“No remarks of this nature have been made by the Armed Forces Public Relations Offices / nominated Spokespersons,” it said, adding: “Stay Alert! Stay Informed!”

Scroll to load tweet…

Operation Mahadev

On July 28, three terrorists, identified as senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dachigam forest on the outskirts of Srinagar during an operation code-named 'Mahadev'.

They were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Reports on identities and background of Pahalgam attackers

Biometric records of Pakistan's National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), voter identity slips and digital satellite phone data, including logs and GPS waypoints, are among the evidence gathered by the security agencies confirming the Pakistani nationality of the three terrorists.

Forensic, documentary and testimonial evidence collected during and after 'Operation Mahadev' conclusively shows that all three attackers were Pakistani nationals and senior LeT operatives who had been hiding in the Dachigam-Harwan forest belt since the day of the attack, the officials said, adding that no Kashmiri was part of the shooting team.

The slain terrorists were identified as Suleman Shah alias "Faizal Jatt", an A++ category terrorist, mastermind and lead shooter; his close associate Abu Hamza alias 'Afghan', an A-grade commander and the second gunman; and Yasir alias 'Jibran', also an A-grade commander and the third gunman, the officials said.