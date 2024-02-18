IAF Chinook helicopter lands in Punjab field following technical snag

The cause was identified as a technical snag, ensuring the safety of both the crew and the helicopter, according to officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In an unforeseen incident, an Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter executed a precautionary landing in an open field near Punjab's Barnala area. The cause was identified as a technical snag, ensuring the safety of both the crew and the helicopter, according to officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In October 2023, aa similar incident took place when a plane belonging to the IAF carrying six individuals had to make an "emergency" landing in the outskirts of the Madhya Pradesh capital, Bhopal, due to a technical malfunction.

The incident involved an aircraft from the IAF's III HU unit, which executed the emergency landing in a sugarcane field near a lake in Dungariya village, approximately 60 km away from the Bhopal district headquarters.

The aircraft, en route from Bhopal to Jhansi, encountered a technical fault necessitating the emergency landing, as confirmed by an official.

