India, US keep raising the bar when it comes to ties: S Jaishankar

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the India-US relationship as one without bounds during his visit to Washington DC, emphasizing mutual desirability and comfort. His discussions with US officials and business leaders centred on the compelling need for collaboration

    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 9:51 AM IST

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasized the remarkable nature of the India-US relationship, stating that it defies easy definition or limitation. During an Indian community event in Washington DC, he described the two nations as mutually desirable, optimal, and comfortable partners. Jaishankar underscored the ongoing progress in the relationship, asserting that they consistently raise the bar on what they can achieve together.

    Throughout the week, Jaishankar engaged in meetings with various US officials, business leaders, and think tank experts, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He emphasized the compelling need for India and the United States to collaborate and highlighted how Washington benefits from having allies who hold favourable views of America. 

    The minister noted that as they continue to collaborate, they discover new areas of cooperation and achieve more together.

    In today's evolving world, Jaishankar expressed that India and the United States have evolved into natural and highly compatible partners, with their relationship marked by strong chemistry and comfort. He expressed optimism about the future prospects of this relationship.

    Furthermore, Jaishankar addressed the recent diplomatic tensions with Canada regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. He rejected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of Indian government involvement, deeming them inconsistent with India's policy. 

    Secretary of State Blinken expressed deep concern over Trudeau's accusations and urged the Indian government to cooperate in the investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

    Jaishankar also had a productive discussion with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, focusing on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between India and the US, including the possibility of jointly producing defence articles.

