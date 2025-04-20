Lieutenant Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, a former Pakistani officer, defected to India during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, aiding the Mukti Bahini. His valor earned him Bangladesh's highest civilian honor and India's Padma Shri.​

In a tale of extraordinary courage and conviction, Lieutenant Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (Retd) transitioned from being an officer in the Pakistan Army to a celebrated hero of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

His journey, marked by defection, resistance, and relentless advocacy, underscores the profound impact one individual's choices can have on the course of history.​

From Pakistani Officer to Defector

Commissioned into the Pakistan Army's Artillery Corps in August 1971, Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir was stationed with the 14th Para Brigade in Sialkot. The escalating atrocities during Operation Searchlight, launched on 25 March 1971, deeply disturbed him. Witnessing the brutal crackdown on Bengali civilians, including the massacre at Dhaka University, compelled Lt Colonel Zahir to act against the regime he once served.​

In August 1971, Zahir made the perilous decision to defect. With only Rs 20 and crucial Pakistani Army deployment maps concealed in his boots, he crossed into India via the Samba border. Initially met with suspicion, Indian authorities interrogated him extensively. Upon verifying his intentions, they recognized the strategic value of his intelligence. ​

Training the Mukti Bahini

After a period in a Delhi safe house, Zahir was integrated into efforts supporting Bangladesh's liberation. He played a pivotal role in organizing the 2nd Artillery Force under Sector 4 in the Sylhet region. With six 105 mm artillery pieces provided by India, he co-led the formation of the Raushan Ara Battery. This unit provided crucial fire support to the Mukti Bahini's Z Force in battles across Borolekha, Shamshernagar, and Sylhet town. ​

Post-War Contributions

Following Bangladesh's independence on 16 December 1971, Zahir continued his military service, eventually retiring as a lieutenant colonel. His post-retirement years have been dedicated to documenting the Liberation War's history. He has authored 63 books and produced over 1,700 episodes for television and radio, focusing on war crimes and the genocide committed in 1971. ​

Zahir has also been instrumental in honoring those who contributed to Bangladesh's freedom. He initiated projects to recognize Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war, ensuring their stories are remembered and celebrated. ​

Recognition and Legacy

For his valor during the war, Zahir was awarded the 'Bir Protik', one of Bangladesh's highest gallantry awards. In 2013, he received the Swadhinata Padak, the nation's highest civilian honor. India acknowledged his contributions by conferring upon him the Padma Shri in 2021. ​

Despite the accolades, Zahir remains a wanted man in Pakistan, with a death sentence still pending against him—a testament to his unwavering stand against oppression. ​

Lt Colonel Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir's story is not just one of defection but of dedication to justice, truth, and the enduring spirit of liberation. His life's work ensures that the sacrifices made during Bangladesh's struggle for independence are neither forgotten nor in vain.