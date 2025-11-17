India and the UK have launched the 8th edition of Exercise Ajeya Warrior at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan. The 14-day joint military drill involves 240 soldiers and focuses on counter-terrorism, tactical coordination.

The 14-day bilateral exercise has brought together 240 personnel with equal representation from Indian Army and the British Army.

The Indian Army is being represented by troops of the Sikh Regiment while Gurkha soldiers from the UK Army.

Conducted under a United Nations mandate, the exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban environment.

Training over the next two weeks will include joint mission planning at Brigade level, integrated tactical drills, simulation-based scenarios and company-level field training exercises replicating real-life counter-terror contingencies.

The exercise also aims to share best practices, enhance tactical proficiency and develop coordinated responses for managing complex operations in challenging environments.

Held biennially since 2011, the Ajeya Warrior exercise has evolved into a flagship engagement between the Indian Army and the British Army.

“The 2025 edition further reinforces shared values of professionalism, cooperation and commitment to regional stability and global peace,” Indian Army spokesperson Colonel Nishant Arvind said.

“Soldiers from the @BritishArmy Royal Gurkha Rifles and @adgpi Sikh Regiment will deepen professional bonds and share best practices in simulated combat scenarios as the 8th edition of Exercise Ajeya Warrior begins, strengthening UK-India defence cooperation,” UK high commission’s defence section said in a post on X.

