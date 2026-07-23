Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel said India-UAE ties have hit new heights under PM Modi's leadership. Speaking at Investopia Global Ahmedabad, he noted the CEPA agreement has made the UAE India's third-largest business partner, fostering deeper ties.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said that bilateral relations between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has transformed the UAE into India's third-largest business partner.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Investopia Global Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel said that India-UAE relations have reached new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He added that the event reflects India's growing global stature as a "Vishwamitra".

Strengthened Diplomatic Engagement

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited the UAE in 2015, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to UAE after 34 years. The Prime Minister has visited the UAE seven times so far. The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has also visited India five times, further strengthening bilateral relations. The Chief Minister fondly recalled the opportunity to welcome the UAE President to Gujarat during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

Deepening Cultural and Historical Ties

Referring to the growing cultural ties between India and the UAE in addition to trade, the Chief Minister mentioned the establishment of the first Hindu Swaminarayan Temple in Abu Dhabi. He said that today's event represents the coming together of two civilisations and two economies for Gujarat, India, and the UAE. Gujarat and the UAE have been connected through the Arabian Sea for centuries, sharing a historic maritime trade relationship. He expressed confidence that today's event would further deepen bilateral ties under the leadership of two global leaders.

CEPA Transforms Economic Relations

The Chief Minister further stated that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between India and the UAE in 2022 under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has brought about a historic transformation in the economic relations between the two countries. He stated that, as a result of this agreement, the UAE has become India's third largest business partner.

Gujarat's Export Profile to UAE

Speaking about the trade relations between Gujarat and the UAE, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat exports chemicals, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, engineering products, ceramics, textiles, agricultural products, and processed food to the UAE. He added that the partnership with the UAE provides Gujarat not only with an economic partnership but also an opportunity to strengthen its position in the global supply chain.

Gujarat: India's Growth Engine and Investment Hub

Highlighting the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat has emerged as the growth engine of India and a global gateway to the future. He added that with one major port and 48 non-major ports, Gujarat serves as India's maritime gateway. With more than 51 GW of renewable energy capacity, Gujarat has also become India's clean energy hub. GIFT City is India's first fintech city. Three semiconductor plants are operational in Gujarat, while six semiconductor plants, the highest in the country, have been approved in the state. Along with its traditional industries, Gujarat is well positioned to lead in rising sectors.

Diverse Tourism Opportunities

The Chief Minister stated that Gujarat offers immense opportunities not only in industry but also in tourism. He highlighted the state's diverse tourism attractions, including spiritual tourism, desert tourism in the White Rann of Kutch, adventure tourism at Shivrajpur Beach, and patriotic tourism at Nadabet.

Synergy of National Visions: Viksit Bharat and UAE 2031

Speaking about Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and the UAE's "We the UAE 2031" vision, the Chief Minister stated that Gujarat and the UAE can make a significant contribution towards achieving both these goals through partnership. He added that the various MoUs to be signed today would further strengthen economic cooperation between India and the UAE.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister extended a warm invitation to business leaders from the UAE to establish new ventures and partnerships in Gujarat, the best investment destination in India.

UAE Perspective: Building a Strong Economic Corridor

Speaking on the occasion, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Shri Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri stated that the UAE and India are not merely engaged in trade but are building a strong economic corridor. He expressed satisfaction over the continuously growing economic relations between the two countries.

Presenting an overview of the UAE's economy, he stated that the UAE recorded a GDP growth rate of 5.6 per cent in 2025. He further noted that the non-oil sector now contributes more than 77.3 per cent of the UAE's GDP, reflecting the country's success in economic diversification and resilience. He stated that bilateral trade between India and the UAE crossed USD 100 billion in 2025. Both countries have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to USD 200 billion by 2032.

Focus on Future Sectors and GIFT City

Speaking about UAE investments in GIFT City, he stated that GIFT City is emerging as the key hub of India-UAE financial relations. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has established its subsidiary office in GIFT City. He added that the partnership between the two countries is becoming stronger in key future sectors such as semiconductors, financial corridors, food security, tourism, digital infrastructure, and logistics.

Praise for Gujarat's Industrial Prowess

Praising Gujarat's development, he stated that Gujarat is India's most industrialised state, contributing 20 per cent of the country's total industrial exports. He added that Gujarat is a leader in food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and engineering, and continues to remain an attractive destination for foreign investment. He called upon stakeholders to move beyond dialogue and focus on implementing concrete deals and projects.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary of Gujarat M. K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department Ms. Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjeev Kumar, CII President R. Mukundan, CII Western Region Chairman Veer Advani, CII Gujarat Council Chairman Achal Bakeri, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group Yusuff Ali M.A., along with entrepreneurs and investors from the UAE, as well as industrialists and investors from Gujarat and across India. (ANI)