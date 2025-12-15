The Civil Aviation Ministry is monitoring Delhi airport's flight operations amid severe fog. Officials reviewed the situation, instructing airports to coordinate and assist passengers. A heavy fog alert was issued for northern India.

Ministry Reviews Operations at Delhi Airport

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stepped up monitoring of flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport amid prevailing fog conditions that have severely impacted visibility and air control across northern India.

In a post on X, the ministry said that senior officials visited the Airport Operations Control Centre on Monday to review real-time operations and assess the situation on the ground. "In view of the prevailing fog conditions at Delhi Airport, senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation visited the Airport Operations Control Centre and reviewed real-time operations," the ministry said. It further added that "Airports have been instructed to maintain close coordination with stakeholders, ensure timely dissemination of information, and facilitate passenger convenience. Passenger safety and smooth operations remain our top priority."

Heavy Fog Alert and Passenger Advisory Issued

Earlier in the day, the ministry issued a heavy fog alert for airports across northern India, warning that dense fog had significantly reduced visibility and disrupted flight operations, including arrivals and departures, particularly in Delhi.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status with airlines before leaving for the airport and to monitor updates on airport websites or mobile applications. Travellers were also asked to allow extra time for their journeys due to possible fog-related delays.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote, "Heavy Fog Alert for Northern India Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility. For Passengers: Before heading to the airport, please check the latest flight status with your airline. Check flight information on the airport website/app. Please allow extra travel time. Safety is our top priority. Our teams & ATC are working tirelessly to minimise disruptions. Thank you for your patience and cooperation."

The Ministry emphasised that safety remains the top priority, noting that airport teams and air traffic controllers are working diligently to minimise disruptions. (ANI)