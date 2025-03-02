India to get its first World Peace Centre in Gurugram to foster awareness and compassionate living

India's first-ever World Peace Centre, spearheaded by Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated on March 2 in Gurugram, Sector 39.
 

ANI |Published: Mar 2, 2025, 7:16 AM IST

Gurugram:  A historic milestone in India's spiritual and social landscape, the first-ever World Peace Centre, established under the leadership of Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni and the efforts of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti, will be inaugurated on March 2 at Sector 39, Gurugram. The event will be graced by Ram Nath Kovind, the former President of India, along with dignitaries including Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab, Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi.

Marking this momentous occasion, the Virat Sant Sammelan will witness addresses by some of India's most revered spiritual leaders, including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar , Founder of Art of Living, Yogrishi Swami Ramdevi, Founder of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Shri Morari Bapu , renowned Ram Kathavachak, Swami Avdheshanand, and Sadhvi Ritambhara, who will share profound messages of world peace, non-violence, and social harmony.

Acharya Lokesh emphasized that the World Peace Centre will serve as a beacon of spirituality and social unity, providing a platform for peace education, environmental preservation, equality, and institutional peace-building processes. He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, as devotees from across the world gather in Gurugram for this Mahakumbh of spirituality and social welfare.

The World Peace Centre will play a crucial role in fostering awareness, social responsibility, and sustainable development while strengthening institutional networks for peace and harmony. The enthusiasm surrounding this initiative is evident, with congratulatory messages pouring in from eminent personalities across the nation.

The inauguration of the World Peace Centre marks a new chapter in India's efforts toward global peace, inspiring millions to work towards a harmonious and compassionate world.

Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested

Woman's body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe

Himachal CM launches 'Mere Shahar Ke 100 Ratna' to offer free coaching for 6,800 students

Uttarakhand avalanche: Drone-based detection system to locate missing 5 BRO workers

AAP MP targets PM Modi over Trump-Zelenskyy clash, warns against blind allegiance

Kerala: Woman abducted, assaulted over spa centre financial dispute in Thrissur; 5 arrested

Baba Vanga's earthquake prediction: Is India facing imminent disaster?

Woman's body found in suitcase in Haryana; Congress claims victim was party worker, demands high-level probe

Israel agrees to temporary Gaza ceasefire during Ramzan and Passover

Harry Brook to Ben Duckett: 4 players who could replace Jos Buttler as England's white-ball captain

