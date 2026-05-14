India has been nominated as the Chair of the Common Criteria Development Board (CCDB) from April 2026 to 2028, a prestigious role reflecting its growing prominence in setting international IT security standards for mutual recognition of products.

India has been nominated as the Chair of the Common Criteria Development Board (CCDB) from April 2026 to April 2028, a prestigious responsibility reflecting the nation's growing role in international IT security standards development.

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Global IT Security Framework

According to the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the leadership position was confirmed during the 1st Quarter Meeting of the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA), held from April 14 to April 16 2026, in Tokyo, Japan.

The Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) is the foundational international treaty that enables the mutual recognition of IT security certificates across borders. Beyond the high-level policy committees, the CCRA operates through specific working groups and administrative protocols designed to maintain the integrity of the Common Criteria Portal, which serves as the "single source of truth" for certified secure IT products worldwide, a release added.

The CCDB serves as the technical core of the CCRA, managing the international work program for the Common Criteria (CC) and the Common Methodology for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CEM). While other CCRA groups handle policy matters, the CCDB focuses on the technical standards and evaluation criteria that secure global IT products.

India's Leadership and its Significance

India has been an active member of the CCRA since September 16, 2013, as a Certificate Authorising Nation. The country serves through the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) and STQC Directorate, which acts as the official Certification Body for IT security evaluations in India.

As per CCRA norms, certificates issued by member countries for products evaluated under the Common Criteria are mutually recognised without the need for re-certification, facilitating seamless international trade in secure IT products.

The CCRA comprises 20 certificate-authorising nations and 18 certificate-consuming nations. These countries collectively ensure the integrity of the Common Criteria Portal, which serves as the authoritative global repository for certified secure IT products.

India's assumption of the CCDB Chair demonstrates the nation's technical competence and commitment to advancing global IT security standards. This leadership role positions India at the forefront of defining international security evaluation methodologies and ensures that emerging technologies, particularly those relevant to India, are adequately addressed in the global standards framework.

The two-year term provides an opportunity for India to influence critical decisions shaping the future of IT security certification worldwide.