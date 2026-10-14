Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says India will become the world's 'food basket', citing a 49% rise in agri production from 2014-2024. He promised to fix the agri education system and create a roadmap for farmers' welfare.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said India would emerge as the world's "food basket" while further improving farmers' livelihoods, asserting that the country had moved from dependence on imported foodgrains to self-reliance, with agricultural production increasing by 49 per cent between 2014 and 2024.

Roadmap for Agricultural Education and Farmer Welfare

Addressing the 10th national convention of Agrivision at Pusa in Delhi, Chouhan said the government would ensure that students pursuing agriculture degrees did not suffer due to deficiencies in the education system.

He added that a roadmap covering both short-term and long-term measures would be prepared to address issues concerning agricultural education and farmers' welfare.

"We will not allow agriculture students' degrees to go to waste," the minister said, stressing that institutions could not be allowed to collect fees and distribute degrees without maintaining proper standards.

Chouhan urged agricultural experts, researchers and students attending the convention to deliberate on the challenges facing the sector and suggest practical solutions for the government to implement. "You deliberate and extract the nectar; we will implement it," he said, adding that he would meet the representatives again within 15 days to one month to discuss the recommendations and prepare a detailed action plan.

Charting India's Agricultural Growth

Highlighting India's progress in agriculture, the minister said the country's foodgrain production had increased by 49 per cent between 2014 and 2024.

He said India ranked first globally in rice production and exports and second in wheat production.

Recalling the period when India depended on foodgrain imports under the PL-480 programme, Chouhan said the country had moved towards self-reliance through the hard work of farmers and the adoption of modern agricultural policies.

He said the focus must now shift towards scientific storage, better management of agricultural produce and expanding India's presence in international markets. "Along with further improving farmers' livelihoods, India will not just feed itself but will emerge as the world's 'food basket'," he said.

Boosting Farmer Income and Modernisation

The minister also emphasised the need to diversify farming practices to improve the income of small and marginal farmers.

Referring to India's average landholding of 0.96 hectares, he said integrated farming could help farmers reduce their dependence on a single crop and create additional sources of income. He said combining crop cultivation with fruits, vegetables, medicinal plants, animal husbandry, fisheries, beekeeping and natural farming could strengthen farmers' livelihoods.

Chouhan also called for greater adoption of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics, in the agriculture sector.

During the programme, the minister released a special booklet documenting Agrivision's journey over the past 10 years. ABVP National President Dr Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari, Agrivision All India Head Vikram Singh, National Joint Organising Secretary S. Balakrishna, Regional Organising Secretary Ghanshyam Shahi, Organising Secretary Manish Phate and National Coordinator Sanath Kumar were among those present at the convention, along with agricultural scientists, researchers and students from across the country. (ANI)