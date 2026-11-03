India aims to double its coastal and inland waterway freight share to 12% by 2047 and reach one million sea cruise passengers by 2029 through the new Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme and Cruise Bharat Mission, boosting jobs and infrastructure.

India's Maritime Vision and Growth Targets

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the government aims to double the share of coastal and inland waterway shipping in India's freight movement from the current 6 per cent to 12 per cent by 2047, while targeting one million sea cruise passengers by 2029. The targets are part of two proposed initiatives, the Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme and the Cruise Bharat Mission, outlined by Sonowal at a meeting of the ministry's Consultative Committee on strengthening coastal and cruise shipping in Puri, Odisha.

Sonowal also announced that the Puri International Cruise Terminal will be developed by the Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in partnership with the Odisha government, at an estimated cost of Rs 1,500 crore. Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur and eight Members of Parliament attended the meeting, where the ministry's secretary introduced measures to promote coastal and cruise shipping. "In the last 12 years under PM Narendra Modi, India's maritime sector has undergone massive transformations," Sonowal said.

Boosting Coastal Cargo and Trade

Highlighting the growth in coastal cargo, the minister said cargo handled at Indian ports had increased from 74 million metric tonnes to 177 million metric tonnes over the past 12 years, registering a growth of around 140 per cent. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dynamic leadership, our coastline and our rivers are being turned into engines of growth. The Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme and the Cruise Bharat Mission will move more cargo by sea and bring more visitors to our shores, creating jobs and protecting the environment," Sonowal said.

The Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme, announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, will provide incentives to cargo owners, coastal vessel operators and multimodal transport operators who move goods through a combination of transport modes, including ships, rail and roads.

Cruise Tourism and Infrastructure Development

Expanding Cruise Operations

On cruise tourism, Sonowal said India recorded 462,661 ocean cruise passengers and 212 vessel calls in the 2025-26 fiscal year. Passenger traffic increased 5.5 times and vessel calls 2.1 times since 2013-14, he said. Launched in September 2024, the Cruise Bharat Mission aims to attract one million sea cruise passengers and generate 400,000 jobs by March 2029.

The minister also highlighted the expansion of river cruise infrastructure, stating that 20 river cruise circuits across 16 National Waterways were operational, while 51 more had been identified for phased development. A total of 143 river cruise terminals and landing points are currently operational, he said.

The two initiatives are together expected to generate more than 560,000 jobs and help save 16 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Sonowal. He also highlighted the development of National Waterway No. 5 in Odisha, estimated to cost more than Rs 13,000 crore. The waterway is intended to connect the state's industrial and mining centres, including Talcher and Kalinganagar, with ports along the east coast.

Members of Parliament appreciated the government's efforts to develop the maritime sector and offered suggestions on maritime infrastructure in different parts of the country. "I extend my deep gratitude to the MPs for their valuable insights and suggestions, which will help shape this journey," Sonowal said. "Led by PM Modi's vision, we are steadily advancing towards a competitive, sustainable and thriving maritime ecosystem for a Viksit Bharat," he added.

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