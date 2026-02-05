In Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India is signing future-ready trade deals with countries like the EU and US, which are being praised globally. He stated these agreements will benefit the youth and enhance India's position as a trusted partner.

Future-Ready Trade Deals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries, and that, be it the trade agreement with the European Union or the recent deal with the United States, the entire world is openly praising these trade deals. Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said India is today a trusted partner of several nations and the country is playing its role towards the welfare of the world.

"India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we have had trade deals with nine big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them," he said.

"The recently signed trade deals will greatly benefit our youth. This includes young people from both rural and urban areas, as well as those from middle-class backgrounds--our sons and daughters. With the world market now open to them, new opportunities await. I want to assure our youth that I stand with you, shoulder to shoulder, and that the world is ready to welcome your talents and ambitions," he added.

The Prime Minister the big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India. "Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability. After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that the with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world," he said.

The Prime Minister said the country is moving forward at a fast pace in the right direction. "India is forging forward-looking trade agreements with numerous countries worldwide. Recently, we have finalised nine such deals. Among these, the most significant--often referred to as the "mother of all deals"--was signed with the 27 member states of the European Union," he said.

Correcting Past Mistakes

PM Modi also lambasted the Congress. "A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period, they left things in such a damaged state. That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform,' we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express," he added.

India's Rising Global Stature

PM Modi noted that the first quarter of the 21st century is over and the second quarter will be as decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was. He said that the world is rapidly progressing toward a new global order.

"When we analyse the current situations and circumstances objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he said.

"The journey towards a developed India has seen the past year as one of rapid progress and development for the country. In every sphere of life, this period has brought transformation to every section of society in their lives. The country is moving forward at a fast pace in the right direction. The Honorable President has presented this subject before all of us in a very excellent manner, with complete sensitivity," he said.

With opposition members raising slogans during his speech, PM Modi took a veiled swipe. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting," he said.

The Lok Sabha earlier in the day adopted motion of thanks on the President's address by voice vote amid sloganeering by the opposition members. (ANI)