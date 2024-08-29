Lifestyle

6 Indian cities with maximum suicide cases

Kollam

Kollam city in Kerala has the highest suicide rate among Indian cities, with a suicide rate of 43.9.

Asansol

Asansol in West Bengal has the second-highest suicide rate, with 38.5 suicides per 100,000 people.

Delhi

Delhi reported the highest number of suicides among union territories, with 2,760 cases in 2021.

Mumbai

Mumbai had 1,436 reported suicide cases in 2021, with a 12% increase from 2020.

Chennai

Chennai had 2,699 reported suicide cases in 2021, with an 11.1% increase from 2020.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru had 2,292 reported suicide cases in 2021, with a 4.4% increase from 2020.

