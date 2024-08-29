6 Indian cities with maximum suicide cases

Lifestyle
Kollam city in Kerala has the highest suicide rate among Indian cities, with a suicide rate of 43.9.
Asansol in West Bengal has the second-highest suicide rate, with 38.5 suicides per 100,000 people.
Delhi reported the highest number of suicides among union territories, with 2,760 cases in 2021.
Mumbai had 1,436 reported suicide cases in 2021, with a 12% increase from 2020.
Chennai had 2,699 reported suicide cases in 2021, with an 11.1% increase from 2020.
Bengaluru had 2,292 reported suicide cases in 2021, with a 4.4% increase from 2020.