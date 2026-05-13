West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh asserts that India is secure under PM Modi's leadership despite global instability. He also highlighted that fuel prices have not increased. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also backed the PM's appeal.

India Secure Amid Global Chaos: Dilip Ghosh

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the ongoing West Asia crisis, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that despite global instability, India remains secure under the Prime Minister's leadership. "The whole world is in chaos, and we are celebrating. People don't even feel that there is a war going on in the world. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country is safe," Ghosh said while speaking to ANI in Kolkata.

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Highlighting the economic situation amid the international crisis, he added, "The prices of diesel and petrol have not increased; people have been alerted that the situation is not good."

Leaders Back PM's 'National Mission' for Economic Stability

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu also strongly backed PM Modi's appeal to the nation to strengthen India's foreign exchange reserves and asked everyone to follow it like a mission. CM Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts. He also pointed to rising problems related to LPG, petrol, and diesel prices, saying countries that are not directly involved in wars are still suffering the consequences. He expressed confidence that every crisis creates new opportunities and asserted that after overcoming the current global challenges, India would emerge stronger and become "unstoppable" on the global stage.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Naidu said, "The PM has given a national mission because of the geopolitical situation. Every one of us has to follow these principles."

This comes after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases. He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment.

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.