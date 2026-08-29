Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the new National Test House (NTH) building in Bengaluru, stating that India's testing facilities and standards are gaining global acceptance, with labs now receiving samples from countries like Sri Lanka and Dubai.

India's Testing Standards Gain Global Recognition

India's testing facilities, standards and quality are gaining global acceptance, with laboratories in the country receiving testing samples from several nations, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said after inaugurating the new building of the National Test House (NTH) in Bengaluru.

Joshi said NTH was gaining growing trust and recognition globally, with many countries now accepting Indian laboratories for testing. "Testing samples from countries including Sri Lanka, Dubai and Bhutan were being sent to NTH, demonstrating its potential to emerge as a major global testing institution," he said.

The minister further said that as India's testing system gains global trust, NTH should be prepared to support the country's growing manufacturing and export sectors more effectively. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as the 13th country whose measurement standards have received global recognition, Joshi said, adding that more countries around the world were accepting these standards. He said this was an important achievement reflecting India's capability, reliability and growing leadership in the field of metrology.

Driving Atmanirbhar Bharat and Manufacturing Growth

Joshi said India was rapidly strengthening its manufacturing sector, citing solar water-heater testing in Chennai, growth in defence exports and private space launches. He said the NTH's journey towards a developed India and a globally competitive and quality-driven Atmanirbhar Bharat was unique. "Through new NTH centres and specialised testing facilities, world-class infrastructure was being brought closer to consumers, MSMEs, start-ups and industries", he said.

Joshi reiterated the government's commitment to improving the quality and trust in Indian products under the concept of "Zero Defect, Zero Effect". With opportunities emerging in manufacturing, industry and exports, he said there was a need to ensure that design, manufacturing and testing were all carried out in India.

Advanced Facilities and Excellence Awards

Several advanced testing facilities were also dedicated to the nation on the occasion. NTH scientists, engineers and professionals who have contributed to strengthening India's quality and testing system were honoured with the NTH Annual Excellence Awards.

Union Ministers of State BL Verma and Shobha Karandlaje, among others, were present. (ANI)