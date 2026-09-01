The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) recorded significant victories in several Delhi University college students’ union elections, claiming clean sweeps in colleges like SRCC and Shivaji, ahead of the main DUSU election results.

ABVP Records Major Wins in DU College Polls

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday recorded victories in several Delhi University college students’ union elections held alongside the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

According to ABVP, its candidates secured all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, while its panel recorded a 6-0 victory at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), won all eight posts at Bharati College and secured all six posts at Shivaji College. The organisation also said its candidates won all four posts at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. At Keshav Mahavidyalaya, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, its candidates won the posts of President and Secretary, along with both Central Councillor posts. At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ABVP said its candidates won all posts, including President, Secretary and both Councillor posts. At the Department of Library Sciences, its candidates won the posts of President and Minister, along with both Central Councillor posts, the organisation said.

Expresses Confidence for DUSU Panel

Following the results in the college elections, ABVP expressed confidence that the support would extend to its four-member DUSU panel. The organisation's candidates are Yash Dabas for President, Eshu Maurya for Vice President, Riya Chhabri for Secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for Joint Secretary.

Alleges Electoral Malpractice by Rivals

ABVP also raised allegations of attempts to influence the electoral process by individuals it identified as being associated with NSUI. At Dyal Singh College, the organisation said two individuals were handed over to police for allegedly distributing pamphlets containing incorrect information about ABVP's name and panel. It also referred to an earlier similar incident.

At LC-2 (Morning), ABVP said a female student was stopped by security personnel after allegedly arriving at the polling station with a fake identity card, while two other female students left the spot.

Demands Impartial Investigation

The organisation demanded an impartial investigation into the incidents and action under applicable rules against anyone found guilty of violations. ABVP said it had instructed its candidates and workers to comply with the directions issued by the Delhi High Court and the rules prescribed by Delhi University, including directions concerning post-election activities.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said the DUSU election was an election of Delhi University students and that its outcome would be decided by them. He alleged that Congress, IYC and NSUI had attempted to influence the electoral process and said ABVP expected students to support its candidates.

Sharma also called for an impartial investigation into the allegations concerning identity cards and pamphlets and said action should be taken according to the rules if violations are established. He added that ABVP welcomed the Delhi High Court's directions concerning the election process and had instructed its workers to ensure compliance. (ANI)