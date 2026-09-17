NHM Assam marked PM Modi's 76th birthday by flagging off 76 children with Congenital Heart Disease for fully sponsored cardiac treatment at top hospitals. The government is covering all expenses for surgery, travel, and logistics.

A Lifesaving Tribute

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, organised a special flag-off ceremony for 76 children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) to commemorate the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the release, these children are being sent to premier super-speciality healthcare facilities across India—including Narayana Health in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and Health City Hospital—for fully sponsored, life-saving cardiac treatments.

Flag-Off Ceremony at GMCH

The flag-off ceremony commenced at 11:00 AM at the CN Centre, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), as stated in the release. The departure of the young patients and their guardians was officially flagged off by Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), in the distinguished presence of Dr Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent, GMCH, and senior officials from NHM Assam.

Under this life-saving flagship initiative, a total of 76 children diagnosed with complex congenital heart defects are set to receive advanced surgical care and treatment at premier cardiac institutions both within and outside the state, as per the release.

Comprehensive Government Sponsorship

To guarantee high-quality healthcare access for underprivileged families with zero financial burden, the Government of Assam is fully sponsoring the entire expenditure, including specialised treatment, surgeries, travel, and logistics through the CHD State Scheme administered by NHM Assam.

Notably, the selection of 76 children marks a commemorative milestone, aligning directly with nationwide celebrations honouring the 76th milestone year of the Prime Minister. (ANI)