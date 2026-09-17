On PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched two special songs under the 'Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan'. The songs, created by Delhi's government school and college students, were presented along with handmade greeting cards for the PM.

Under the ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, two special songs were released by the Delhi Government at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Rekha Gupta launched these songs. Schoolchildren sang these songs with great enthusiasm, with the Chief Minister joining them in the singing. Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, along with a large number of students from Delhi’s government schools, was present on the occasion. Greeting cards prepared by the children were also presented to the Chief Minister during the event.

CM Lauds Children's Affection for PM

CM Rekha Gupta said that "it is a matter of immense joy and pride for her to launch special songs prepared by the children of Delhi’s government schools on the auspicious occasion of the birthday of the Prime Minister and everyone’s beloved leader, Narendra Modi." She added that the children themselves performed the songs in their sweet voices, expressing their creativity and emotions through music.

"Through these songs, the children expressed their affection, respect, and birthday greetings to the Prime Minister." The Chief Minister stated that hand-made greeting cards prepared by the children were also handed over to her. She assured that efforts will be made to deliver these cards and the children’s emotions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Songs by School and College Students

"Out of these special songs, one has been prepared by government school children while the other has been prepared by college students with their talent, energy, and emotions."

Initiative Provides Platform for Talent

The Chief Minister praised the children of Delhi’s government schools, the Education Department, and the teachers concerned who prepared these special songs. She said that the talent, sensitivity, and creativity of the children received a meaningful platform through this initiative.

She added that this musical greeting prepared by the children of Delhi on the Prime Minister’s birthday is a beautiful expression of their affection and respect towards him. Congratulating the children for their effort, the Chief Minister said that such endeavours play an important role in instilling the spirit of service, empathy, and public participation in the new generation. (ANI)