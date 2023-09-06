Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India's longest glass bridge to be thrown open to tourists today in Kerala's Vagamon

    India's longest and deepest glass bridge will be officially thrown open to tourists at Vagamon in the Idukki district of Kerala on Wednesday (Sep 6).

    India's longest glass bridge to be thrown open to tourists today september 6 in Kerala's Vagamon anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 3:44 PM IST

    Idukki: Tourists can enjoy India's longest glass bridge in Vagamon of Idukki in Kerala from today after the inauguration by Tourism Minister Muhammad Riyas at 5 pm. The breathtaking 40-meter-long glass bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 3 crores by the District Tourism Promotion Council in collaboration with private companies. It is also the deepest cantilever bridge in India as claimed by the Minister.

    For both children and the elderly, the Adventure Park at Vagamon has created a unique, exhilarating experience. DTPC and Bharatmatha Ventures made it possible to build the glass bridge. Specially crafted glass was imported from Germany to be used in the construction of the glass bridge. The bridge's 120-foot length required 35 tonnes of steel in addition.

     

    At a time, thirty persons can walk on the glass bridge. The cost is 500 rupees per person. At 3,500 feet above sea level, the glass bridge allows us to glimpse the Mundakayam, Koottickal, and Kokayar regions once we have entered it. It anticipates that the glass bridge will promote tourism in Vagamon and Idukki. In addition to the glass bridge, the world of adventure awaits the tourists at Vagamon like Rocket Ejector, Giant Swing, Zipline, Sky Cycling, Sky Roller, and Bungy Trampoline. Rs 6 crores have been spent on this.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 3:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details vkp

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example

    'India's name should remain unchanged': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stands firm

    'India's name should remain unchanged': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stands firm

    UAE jobs: 32 companies to hire workers from Kerala, confirms Minister V Sivankutty anr

    UAE jobs: 32 companies to hire workers from Kerala, confirms Minister V Sivankutty

    New Parliament building to host special session from September 19; check details AJR

    New Parliament building to host special session from September 19; check details

    Recent Stories

    Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Greetings and messages to share with friends and family RBA

    Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Greetings and messages to share with friends and family

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale vma

    Thank You For Coming Trailer OUT: Witness Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar in quirky modern fairy-tale

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reiterates FTA terms with India only if Britain benefits; check details AVV

    UK PM Rishi Sunak reiterates FTA terms with India only if Britain benefits; check details

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details vkp

    Karnataka Revenue Minister takes a dig at Centre over call to rename India as Bharat; check details

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example

    Recent Videos

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon