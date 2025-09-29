Russian Foreign Minister said at UN General Assembly that India-Russia economic relations remain strong, despite US sanctions and tariffs over its imports of Russian oil. He praised India for acting with 'self-respect', rejecting external pressure.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has insisted that the long-standing economic partnership between India and Russia is stable and 'not under threat', even as the US applies pressure on New Delhi over its Russian oil imports. Lavrov made the remarks during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

India acts based on its own interests

Lavrov commended India for asserting its national interests and pursuing an 'independent foreign policy'. He said New Delhi has made it clear that it chooses its partners freely. This was in reference to US tariffs and potential sanctions aimed at countries buying Russian oil.

When asked if the US has ideas to deepen India-US trade, Lavrov said India is open to discussions. Yet, what India buys from Russia or other countries is its own business and not dictated by the US agenda.

Russia's respect for India's policy

Lavrov repeatedly emphasised respect for India’s foreign policy as guided by its national interests. He said Moscow fully respects the path chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

He also said that situations arising in India-US relations are not criteria for defining India-Russia relations. Their bilateral relationship is 'particularly privileged strategic partnership', a term used to denote closeness in strategy, cooperation, and trust.

Wider cooperation and future engagements

Lavrov noted a broad agenda of cooperation: trade, military-technical cooperation, finance, healthcare, high tech, artificial intelligence and international coordination in forums such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

He also alluded to high-level visits, including a planned visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to India in December, building on recent meetings between PM Modi and President Putin at the SCO summit in China.

Key takeaways

Economic ties: India continues importing Russian oil, despite US sanctions and tariffs.

India's autonomy: India asserts its right to choose partners and make decisions independently.

US-India trade discussions: India is open to enriching trade with the US, but will not let external pressure define its trade relations with other countries.

Strategic partnership: The relationship is called 'particularly privileged strategic partnership' and spans many sectors.

Upcoming diplomacy: Putin's December visit, regular exchanges and meetings continue to keep momentum in bilateral relations.

The US has imposed tariffs on Indian goods, partly due to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

There are concerns about secondary sanctions, which are sanctions that penalize entities from third countries doing business with a sanctioned country. India has responded by maintaining its purchases and asserting its right to trade.

Sergey Lavrov's statements reinforce that Russia views its relationship with India as resilient and not dependent on other countries’ expectations. Despite US pressure over energy imports and sanctions, India has shown resolve in following what it sees as its national interest. The India-Russia partnership remains multifaceted and moving forward with planned meetings, strategic cooperation, and mutual respect for sovereignty.

(With ANI inputs)