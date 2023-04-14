Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India reports 11,109 new COVID cases, active caseload touches 49,000-mark

    The fresh infections in the last 24 hours have soared up to 11,109. This week, India witnessed a continuous surge on the fifth consecutive day. On Thursday, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases.

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    India registered 11,109 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, indicating the fifth straight day of an increase. On Thursday, the nation recorded 10,158 instances, up from 7,830 cases on Wednesday. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, India on Friday crossed the 11,000 mark. This week, India witnessed a continuous surge on the fifth consecutive day.

    So far, 4,42,16,583 persons have been recuperated, with a recovery rate of 98.71%. Meanwhile, with 29 more fatalities, the disease's death toll has risen to 5,31,064. According to data from the health ministry, the death rate is 1.19%.

    The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 percent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 percent. 

    With 29 fatalities, the death toll rose to 5,31,064 people. Three deaths were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Chhattisgarh and Punjab, and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, according to data updated at 8 a.m.
     

    Video Icon