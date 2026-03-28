India has officially denied reports that Elon Musk joined a high-level phone call between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the March 24 conversation was strictly between the two leaders. Their discussion focused on the ongoing Iran war and maintaining regional stability in West Asia.

India has firmly dismissed reports claiming that billionaire Elon Musk joined a high-level phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the ongoing Iran war, clarifying that the conversation was strictly between the two leaders.

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong rebuttal after international media reports, particularly from The New York Times, suggested that Musk had participated in the March 24 call. The MEA spokesperson categorically stated, “The telephone conversation on 24 March was between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump only.”

The government reiterated that the discussion focused on the evolving situation in West Asia, particularly the escalating Iran conflict. It described the call as an opportunity for an “exchange of views on the situation in West Asia”, underscoring India’s diplomatic engagement during the crisis.

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The controversy emerged after reports claimed that Elon Musk had joined the call, an unusual move given that such discussions are typically restricted to heads of state and senior officials. The report described Musk’s alleged presence as an “unusual appearance by a private citizen” during a wartime conversation, though it remained unclear whether he spoke or why he was included.

However, Indian authorities rejected these claims outright. Sources cited by multiple reports stressed that “there was no one else who spoke to the PM,” reinforcing the government’s position that the call was entirely bilateral.

The phone conversation itself holds significance as it marked one of the key interactions between Modi and Trump since the outbreak of hostilities involving Iran following US and Israeli strikes in late February. During the call, both leaders reportedly discussed regional stability, including the importance of maintaining open and secure global energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for oil supplies.

The episode highlights the growing influence—and scrutiny—of global tech leaders like Musk in geopolitical narratives, even as governments remain cautious about officially acknowledging any such involvement. While some international reports suggested his participation, India’s clear denial aims to reaffirm diplomatic protocol and avoid confusion over the nature of sensitive state-level communications.

Amid the ongoing Iran war and its global implications, the Modi-Trump conversation underscores continued coordination between India and the United States, with New Delhi maintaining its emphasis on de-escalation, stability, and safeguarding critical economic interests.

Also Read: Elon Musk joins PM Modi-Trump call on West Asia, marks unusual move