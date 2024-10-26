India reiterates call for 'restraint' after Israeli strikes on Iran, says concerned by evolving escalation

Hours after Israel conducted precision strikes on military targets in Iran, India on Saturday voiced deep concern, emphasizing the potential risks hostilities between both the countries pose to regional and global peace.

Hours after Israel conducted precision strikes on military targets in Iran, India on Saturday voiced deep concern, emphasizing the potential risks hostilities between both the countries pose to regional and global peace.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called for “restraint” and urged all involved parties to “return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said.

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added.

The escalation began when Israel launched a series of strikes on Iranian military sites early Saturday. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that scores of fighter jets conducted three waves of pre-dawn strikes, targeting missile factories and various strategic sites across Iran. According to the IDF, the operation was a response to prior Iranian actions that allegedly threatened Israeli civilians.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, stated, “Iran attacked Israel twice, including in locations that endangered civilians, and has paid the price for it.”

Iranian officials reported a swift response by their air defenses, claiming to have intercepted the attacks, though two Iranian soldiers were reportedly killed and “limited damage” was caused to certain locations. Iran’s foreign ministry declared that the country remains “entitled and obligated” to defend itself but expressed a commitment to regional stability, a markedly conciliatory tone compared to previous escalations.

Reports indicated that Tehran held multiple high-level meetings to assess the situation and discuss possible responses. Although local media reported hours of explosions in Tehran and at nearby military sites, footage from Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, broadcast by Iranian news outlets, appeared to downplay the impact of the strikes, showing passengers seemingly unaffected by the events.

Latest Videos