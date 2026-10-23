India's first Snow Leopard Population Assessment survey reveals 718 snow leopards across the Himalayas, with 477 in Ladakh, as the government reaffirms its commitment to biodiversity conservation and high-altitude wildlife protection.

India’s Snow Leopard Population Revealed

India has recorded 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, including 477 in Ladakh, according to the first Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI) survey, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day. In a post on X, Singh highlighted India's efforts to protect the snow leopard, also known as the "Ghost of the Mountains", and stressed the government's commitment to high-altitude wildlife conservation.

"On #InternationalSnowLeopardDay, we celebrate India’s dedication to protecting the 'Ghost of the Mountains'," Singh said. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for biodiversity conservation, stating that India continued to lead efforts in protecting wildlife in high-altitude regions. "Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision for biodiversity, India continues to lead in high-altitude wildlife conservation," the minister wrote.

Government Commitment to Habitat Protection

Citing the findings of the first SPAI survey, Singh said the assessment had revealed the presence of 718 snow leopards across the Indian Himalayas, with Ladakh accounting for 477 of the estimated population. The minister further underlined the government's commitment to safeguarding the species through habitat protection and community engagement. "The Government of India @moefcc is committed to securing the future of this iconic species through habitat protection & community engagement," Singh said in his post. The minister's remarks highlighted the importance of conservation efforts to protect snow leopards and their habitats across India's high-altitude Himalayan regions.

International Big Cat Alliance Empowerment

Meanwhile, the Government has extended privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance and its officials under the United Nations (Privileges & Immunities) Act, 1947, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav said. The minister said that this step reaffirms India's commitment to international cooperation for big cat conservation. He highlighted that with these privileges and immunities, IBCA (International Big Cat Alliance) gets the necessary empowerment to function effectively as a global platform to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and capacity building for the conservation of big cats worldwide.

A Gazette Notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change formalised the development. The Union Minister wrote on X, "Glad to share that the Government of India has issued the Gazette Notification extending privileges and immunities to the International Big Cat Alliance, its representatives, and officials under the United Nations (Privileges and Immunities) Act, 1947. The significant step reaffirms India's steadfast commitment to strengthening international cooperation for big cat conservation. The conservation of big cats is also instrumental in preserving and protecting their ecosystems and, hence, the well-being of our Planet." (ANI)