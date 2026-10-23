Polling is underway for biennial Legislative Council elections across Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Graduates and Teachers constituencies concludes at 4 pm, with results expected on October 27.

Legislative Council Elections Begin

Voting began at 8 am on Friday for biennial elections to the Legislative Councils in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh across the Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the elections following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies.

According to the Commission, the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies.

Constituency Details by State

Bihar and Karnataka

In Bihar, polling is being held in four Graduates' constituencies, Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi and four Teachers' constituencies, Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The tenures of the sitting members of these eight constituencies will expire on November 16. In Karnataka, the two Graduates' constituencies are Karnataka South-East and Karnataka West, while the two Teachers' constituencies are Karnataka North-East and Bangalore. The tenures of the sitting members of these four constituencies will expire on November 11.

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

In Maharashtra, the three Graduates' constituencies are Aurangabad Division, Pune Division and Nagpur Division, while the two Teachers' constituencies are Amravati Division and Pune Division. The tenures of the sitting members of these five constituencies will expire on December 6, 2026. In Uttar Pradesh, polling is being held in five Graduates' constituencies, Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division and Allahabad-Jhansi Division, and six Teachers' constituencies, Lucknow Division, Varanasi Division, Agra Division, Meerut Division, Bareilly-Moradabad Division and Gorakhpur-Faizabad Division. The tenures of the sitting members of these 11 constituencies will expire on December 6.

Polling Schedule

Polling in all four states will continue until 4 pm on Friday. The counting of votes is scheduled for Tuesday (October 27), while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. (ANI)

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