    India records 1.27 lakh new COVID-19 cases, daily positivity rate drops to 7.98%

    According to the health ministry, about 169 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered throughout the country so far. Until 7 pm on Friday, almost 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccination doses had been delivered.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
    The daily COVID-19 caseload in India continues to fall, with 1,27,952 new instances recorded on Saturday. The active tally has fallen by over a lakh in the last 24 hours and now stands at 13,31,648. The daily postitivity rate fell from 9.27 per cent on Friday to 7.98 per cent today.. According to data from the Health Ministry, 2,30,814 recoveries and 1059 fatalities were also documented over this period. The current recovery rate is 95.64 per cent.

    In the previous 24 hours, there have been 1,059 additional Covid-related fatalities. On Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000, a figure that many health experts believe was achieved last year but was masked by incorrect surveys and unrecorded dead in the hinterlands, where millions remain exposed to the disease. The new cases were discovered after 16,03,856 tests were performed in the previous 24 hours. In India, 73.79 crore Covid tests have been performed so far. According to the health ministry, about 169 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered throughout the country so far. Until 7 pm on Friday, almost 42 lakh (42,95,142) vaccination doses had been delivered.

    Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 2,272 new COVID-19 cases and 20 fatalities, but the positive rate fell to 3.85%. Due to a decrease in instances, the national capital has lowered COVID-19 limits even more. During the previous 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded 13,840 new cases. According to state health minister Rajesh Tope, the number of infections has begun to decline countrywide, and the third wave of the pandemic might be gone by the second or third week of March.

    On the other hand, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States achieved the dreadful milestone of 900,000 coronavirus fatalities on Friday. With the national case count exceeding 76.2 million, the death toll in the United States soared to 900,528 as of Friday evening, according to Xinhua news agency, citing the tally.

