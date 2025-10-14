India Post will resume all postal services to the US from October 15 after a two-month pause. Under a new system, senders will pay US import taxes upfront in India, ensuring faster delivery and benefiting small exporters and businesses.

From October 15, India will once again send all types of postal packages to the United States. The service had been stopped for nearly two months because of new American customs rules. India Post said it has set up a new system that follows all the latest US Customs requirements. The service was halted in late August after the US government changed its import rules through an executive order. The postal department worked closely with US Customs-approved agencies and tested the new system in Delhi and Maharashtra.

How Does it Work?

When people send packages to the US, they will pay all American import taxes upfront in India. These taxes will be sent directly to US Customs through approved agencies. "This new process follows all rules, speeds up customs checks, and ensures packages arrive without extra fees or delays," the Communications Ministry said. The US will now charge a flat 50% tax on the value of all postal items coming from India. This single rate replaces different taxes for different products and makes postal shipping cheaper than private courier companies for small businesses. Interestingly, India Post won't charge any additional fees for handling this new system. Postal rates will stay the same as before. Officials said this simpler system will especially help small businesses, artisans, and online sellers who need affordable shipping options.

Helping Small Businesses and Exporters

The postal service explained that this new method makes business easier by letting people know exactly what their total shipping costs will be. Customers can pay all taxes when they book their shipment, so packages clear customs faster in the US All postal services to the US including Express Mail, Air Parcels, Registered Letters, and Tracked Packets. These are now available again at any Post Office, International Business Centre, or through India Post's website. Postal departments across the country have been told to inform exporters and business owners about the restarted service. This move should strengthen India's exports by providing reliable and low-cost shipping to global markets. It supports government programs like Make in India and One District One Product that aim to boost local manufacturing and exports.

According to trade experts, restarting postal exports is part of India's effort to protect its export options as global trade rules keep changing. The two-month suspension had reportedly hurt small exporters, especially those selling handicrafts, textiles, and online products, who depend on India Post because it's affordable.