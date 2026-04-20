Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired India Post's annual review, noting a 16% revenue surge to Rs 15,296 crore in FY 2025-26. This growth, a first in years, was driven by strong performance in parcels, mail, and citizen services.

The Department of Posts convened its Annual Business Review Meeting for the full financial year 2026 and the Q4 FY 2025-26 with the presence of the Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting brought together the CPMGs and PMGs from all 23 Circles of India Post across the country to review annual performance, assess progress on strategic priorities, and chart the roadmap for the FY 2026-2027.

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India Post Sees 16% Revenue Surge in FY 2025-26

At the outset, Minister Scindia undertook a comprehensive review of the Department's performance across all six key business verticals: Parcels, Mail, International Mail, Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI), and Citizen Centric Services (CCS). He highlighted that India Post has recorded a significant surge in revenue from Rs 13,218 crore in FY 2024-25 to Rs 15,296 crore in FY 2025-26, registering a robust 16% growth, crossing the 15% mark for the first time in several years. This milestone underscores the Department's accelerating transition from a traditional cost centre to a revenue-driven centre.

Strong Growth Across Key Verticals

Scindia noted that this growth has been driven by strong performance across the six key verticals of India Post. The Parcels business recorded a substantial increase from Rs 669 crore to Rs 1,133 crore (69% growth), while Mail revenues rose from Rs 2,396 crore to Rs 3,202 crore (34% growth). Citizen Centric Services (CCS) also saw a sharp rise from Rs 508 crore to Rs 864 crore (70% growth). POSB continued to show steady growth, increasing from Rs 6,888 crore to Rs 7,756 crore (13%), while PLI/RPLI revenues grew from ₹1,171 crore to ₹1,458 crore (25%).

The Minister also noted that the International Mail and Global Business segment faced temporary disruptions due to global economic volatility. He further observed that the recent introduction of three premium time-definite services in March 2026: 24 Speed Post, 24 Speed Post Parcel and 48 Speed Post has begun to act as a key driver in strengthening India Post's logistics capabilities and meeting the evolving demands of express delivery.

Circle-Wise Performance Highlights

Reviewing Circle-wise performance of each of the 23 circles of India Post, the Minister expressed satisfaction with the overall improvement across the network. Notably, eight Circles achieved over 90% of their assigned targets, while 14 Circles recorded performance between 80-90%, reflecting strong alignment and execution across regions, with only one Circle below 80%. In terms of revenue achievement against target, Rajasthan (102%), Assam (95%), and Bihar & Chhattisgarh (94%) circles were recognised for their outstanding contribution in the FY2025-26.

Strategic Vision for Future Growth

Minister Scindia also commended the strong performance of Citizen Centric Services (CCS), Postal Life Insurance (PLI/RPLI), and Post Office Savings Bank (POSB), noting their critical role in advancing financial inclusion and strengthening last-mile service delivery. At the same time, he emphasised that the future growth engine of India Post lies in its logistics capabilities, calling for continued focus on scaling parcel operations and revitalising mail services.

Highlighting key strategic initiatives, the Minister noted the Department's expanding partnerships with leading e-commerce and logistics players, along with its growing footprint in Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Government (G2G) services. He underscored that these efforts, coupled with technology upgrades and process re-engineering, are positioning India Post as a competitive and reliable player in the logistics ecosystem.

The Minister further stressed the importance of digital transformation, data-driven decision-making, and robust field-level execution in achieving the Department's long-term vision of becoming a profit centre. He called upon all Heads of Circles to adopt targeted, region-specific strategies backed by accountability and measurable outcomes for divisions and subdivisions.

Reflecting on the broader transformation journey, Minister Scindia reiterated that India Post's evolution goes beyond financial growth, aiming to redefine its role in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. With its unmatched reach, trusted legacy, and expanding capabilities, India Post is well-positioned to emerge as one of the largest logistics and citizen-centric service networks in the country.

Key Priorities for FY 2026-2027

Looking ahead, the Union Minister outlined key priorities for the next financial year, including strengthening the Parcels and Mail verticals, accelerating technology adoption, enhancing service quality, and deepening financial inclusion initiatives. He emphasised that sustained growth will depend on disciplined execution, innovation, and a results-oriented approach.

Concluding the review, the Union Minister expressed appreciation for the dedication and commitment of India Post employees across all levels and reaffirmed the organisation's guiding ethos of "Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa." He called for renewed focus and collective resolve to build a modern, agile, and customer-centric India Post aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)