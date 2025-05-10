No injuries have been reported. As per locals, explosions could also be heard from nearby areas.

A sudden explosion was heard near a local resident's home in Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours of Saturday. At around 3:30 am this morning, Somraj heard an explosion sound near his home.

"It was around 3:30 am in the morning when I heard loud explosion. We rushed outside and called the neighbours. It was all smoky around. I don't know what the thing really was," Somraj told ANI.

No injuries have been reported. As per locals, explosions could also be heard from nearby areas. A complete blackout was imposed in Akhnoor in the early hours of Saturday. Explosions and sirens could be heard in the area.

A blackout was also imposed on Saturday after some drones were reportedly spotted in Punjab's Jalandhar. "We have imposed a blackout for some time as a few drones have been reportedly sighted in Jalandhar. Forces are checking. Please be calm and follow blackout protocol," DC Jalandhar said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army retaliated strongly in the Jammu sector in response to the drone attacks on Indian cities by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), Defence Sources said.

Amid escalating tensions with Pakistan, drones were spotted at 26 locations ranging from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the west, along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday.

Earlier in its statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “Drones have been sighted at 26 locations along the International Border and LoC with Pakistan. These include suspected armed drones. The locations include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet and Lakhi Nala. Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces. The Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems. The situation is under close and constant watch and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary. Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.”