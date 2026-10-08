At the India Mobile Congress, PM Modi emphasized India's shift from a tech consumer to a creator, aiming to develop local products and IP. He highlighted telecom reforms and called for a global framework to combat the growing threat of deepfakes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India's transition from a "Consumer to Creator" in the telecom and technology sector, asserting that the country is moving towards a stage where products, designs, technology and intellectual property are developed in India.

Addressing the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress, Modi said the government is undertaking reforms and providing incentives to strengthen India's capabilities across the telecom sector. "In recent years, India has embarked on the journey from Consumer to Creator. Now India is moving towards that goal, where the product and its design will also be in India; its technology and IP will also be in India," Modi said.

Telecom Reforms and Semiconductor Push

He highlighted reforms in the telecom sector, including the modernisation of decades-old laws and the establishment of a modern regulatory framework through the Telecommunications Act. Modi also highlighted steps to rationalise structural burdens, including AGR and bank guarantees, and said the 'Gati Shakti Sanchar' portal had accelerated the Right of Way approval process through digital means.

He said India's semiconductor and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem was also gaining momentum, with commercial production having commenced at five locations. "In the next phase of the India Semiconductor Mission, our focus is on the entire supply chain," Modi said.

Technology for a 'Viksit Bharat'

The Prime Minister said India was taking major strides across various facets of the telecom sector, while stressing that the country's development journey involved continuously crossing new milestones. "We have achieved a great deal through the India Mobile Congress over the years, yet the journey of development is about constantly crossing new milestones," he said.

Modi linked India's technology push with the resolve of building a 'Viksit Bharat', saying the country would need to continuously expand its efforts to achieve the goal.

Call for Global Framework on Deepfakes

During his address, the Prime Minister also highlighted the growing challenge posed by deepfakes and called for work towards a global framework to tackle the threat. "Deepfakes have become such a big challenge. That's why we must work on a Global Framework for it," Modi stated.

He called for governments, technology companies, telecom operators and financial institutions to align with such a framework and urged the GSMA and telecom operators worldwide to work towards a global mechanism capable of stopping fraud before it reaches the public. "India has learned a great deal from its own experiences in this regard," he highlighted.

Prioritizing Digital Security

Modi further stressed the need to strengthen security frameworks associated with telecom and digital technology, saying phone security and network security were priorities.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi in the national capital. The event brings together stakeholders from across the digital ecosystem and focuses on innovation, next-generation digital infrastructure, technology-led economic growth, inclusive digital access and secure digital ecosystems. (ANI)