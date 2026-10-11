INDIA bloc will hold a massive demonstration and submit a memorandum to the CJI, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi have announced the protest, criticising government restrictions.

INDIA Bloc to Protest, Demand CEC's Resignation

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday said the INDIA bloc would hold a massive demonstration on Monday and submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India, reiterating that the Opposition would continue its agitation until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

Venugopal, who arrived in Kannur, criticised the restrictions imposed in the national capital amid a CJP-led demonstration demanding Kumar's resignation and alleged that the government was afraid of outreach against it. Speaking to reporters, he said, "They are afraid of any level of agitation against them. We are not afraid of them... On Monday, we are going to have a massive demonstration, and we are giving a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India... You see what is happening in Delhi. They closed all the metro stations. They completely stopped the trains. What is this in this country?"

Reiterating the Opposition's demand, Venugopal said the agitation would continue until Kumar resigned and accused the ruling party of protecting the Chief Election Commissioner. "They are not allowing any agitation. Without resignation, we are not going to leave. If Modi is going to protect Ganesh Kumar and Amit Shah, then finally it will go to Amit Shah and Ganesh Kumar. He is going to have it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Police 'Thuggery', Vows to Intensify Stir

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had announced that the INDIA bloc would take to the streets again on October 12, alleging that Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party workers used violence against students and women during the CJP-led protest.

In a series of posts on X on Saturday, Gandhi accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Delhi Police of resorting to "thuggery" and alleged that it had allowed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP workers to perpetrate violence against women and youth. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police has not only resorted to thuggery itself but is also giving a free hand and encouragement to the real goons of the RSS-BJP to perpetrate violence against women and the youth," he said.

Gandhi further alleged that attempts to suppress young people would intensify their anger, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Mogambo", the iconic antagonist played by Amrish Puri in the film 'Mr India'. "As I had said, the more 'Mogambo Modi' and his government try to suppress them, the more the anger of Gen Z and the students will intensify," he said.

Announcing the next round of protests, Gandhi said the Congress, the INDIA bloc and young people would assemble in large numbers on Monday. "On Monday, October 12, the Congress, the entire INDIA alliance, and the youth of the country will once again take to the streets in large numbers. And this time, too, the voice will resonate across the nation—louder than ever before," he said.

Gandhi also announced that the Opposition would meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday to seek accountability over the alleged violence and treatment of protesters. "On Monday, we will also meet the Chief Justice Surya Kant and demand that the guardians of the law cannot sit with a blindfold on while the Constitution is being torn to shreds and democracy trampled upon on the streets of Delhi," he said. "Will the Constitution be reduced to tatters while we remain silent? That will absolutely not happen. We will ensure accountability!" he added.

Protesters Detained Across Delhi

According to Delhi Police sources, around 1,000 protesters had been detained across the national capital while attempting to reach the protest site. Among those detained were Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Neha Bora. CJP activists Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, as well as CJP legal head Ratna Singh, were also detained. Several other political leaders and demonstrators were detained at different locations in Delhi and elsewhere. (ANI)