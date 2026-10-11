Union Minister Bhupender Yadav hit back at Rahul Gandhi's 'destroying democracy' remarks against PM Modi. Yadav accused Rahul of spreading lies and entitlement, reminding him of the Emergency imposed by his grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

'Sit down, Mr LoP': Yadav recalls Emergency All you have been doing over the past decade during your breaks from recurring 'secret' foreign trips is spreading lies to somehow regain power. In a democracy, power is not won by exercising entitlement, which comes as naturally to you as stupidity. Power comes by winning the trust of the people. Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate bid to hide your failures. The person who attacked the Constitution was your 'Dadi'. The country will not give the Congress another opportunity to do that. So, Mr. LoP, sit down.For the last decade, in between your recurring 'secret' foreign trips, you have only worked to spread lies in an attempt to somehow come back to power. In a democracy, power is not attained by asserting rights, even if doing so is as natural to you as foolishness. Power is gained by winning the trust of the people. Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate attempt to hide your own failures. The one who attacked the Constitution was your own 'grandmother'. The country will not give Congress another opportunity to do so. Therefore, Mr. Leader of the Opposition, now sit down. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 10, 2026Accusing the Congress leader of targeting democratic institutions to conceal his failures, Yadav said, "Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate bid to hide your failures."Referring to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Yadav said, "The person who attacked the Constitution was your (Rahul Gandhi) 'Dadi'. The country will not give the Congress another opportunity to do that."Concluding his post, the Union Minister said, "So, Mr LoP, sit down." Rahul Gandhi vows to bring Modi, Shah to justice Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying democracy and the future of India's youth, asserting that the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be brought to justice.In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mogambo Modi has destroyed democracy and the future of India's Youth. There is no power on earth that can stop Modi, Shah, Bhagwat, Doval and Gyanesh from being brought to justice." Political row amid CJP protest in Delhi The exchange comes amid heightened political tensions following a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.The protest was met with heavy police deployment, with barricades erected at the Ghazipur border and gates at 45 Metro stations remaining closed. Police also detained CJP activists from an aircraft.Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.The developments triggered allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights from Opposition leaders and counterattacks from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Saturday hit back at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "destroying democracy", saying the country would not give the Congress another opportunity to attack the Constitution.In a post on X, Yadav accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies in an attempt to regain power and questioned his approach towards democratic institutions. "All you have been doing over the past decade during your breaks from recurring 'secret' foreign trips is spreading lies to somehow regain power," Yadav wrote. "In a democracy, power is not won by exercising entitlement, which comes as naturally to you as stupidity. Power comes by winning the trust of the people," he added.All you have been doing over the past decade during your breaks from recurring 'secret' foreign trips is spreading lies to somehow regain power. In a democracy, power is not won by exercising entitlement, which comes as naturally to you as stupidity. Power comes by winning the trust of the people. Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate bid to hide your failures. The person who attacked the Constitution was your 'Dadi'. The country will not give the Congress another opportunity to do that. So, Mr. LoP, sit down.For the last decade, in between your recurring 'secret' foreign trips, you have only worked to spread lies in an attempt to somehow come back to power. In a democracy, power is not attained by asserting rights, even if doing so is as natural to you as foolishness. Power is gained by winning the trust of the people. Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate attempt to hide your own failures. The one who attacked the Constitution was your own 'grandmother'. The country will not give Congress another opportunity to do so. Therefore, Mr. Leader of the Opposition, now sit down. — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 10, 2026Accusing the Congress leader of targeting democratic institutions to conceal his failures, Yadav said, "Your systematic attack on democratic institutions is a desperate bid to hide your failures."Referring to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Yadav said, "The person who attacked the Constitution was your (Rahul Gandhi) 'Dadi'. The country will not give the Congress another opportunity to do that."Concluding his post, the Union Minister said, "So, Mr LoP, sit down."Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying democracy and the future of India's youth, asserting that the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be brought to justice.In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mogambo Modi has destroyed democracy and the future of India's Youth. There is no power on earth that can stop Modi, Shah, Bhagwat, Doval and Gyanesh from being brought to justice."The exchange comes amid heightened political tensions following a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.The protest was met with heavy police deployment, with barricades erected at the Ghazipur border and gates at 45 Metro stations remaining closed. Police also detained CJP activists from an aircraft.Around 1,000 people were detained in the national capital, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan.The developments triggered allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights from Opposition leaders and counterattacks from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (ANI)