Industry leaders urge India to adopt AI in procurement, streamline banking for defence, and ensure predictable order pipelines to empower the private sector and bolster national security capabilities at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0.

India Needs Faster Defence Procurement Reforms Says Industry Leaders

To sustain the momentum of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and build enduring military capabilities, India’s private defence sector needs faster decision-making, predictable order pipelines, and expedited testing, backed by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to eliminate bureaucratic procurement bottlenecks, top industry leaders said on Monday.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Raphe mPhibr Chairman Vikas Mishra and Nibe Limited Executive Director Balaji Sominathan called for structural reforms across procurement rules, banking cycles, and vendor evaluation criteria so domestic firms can scale up and own core defence technologies.

Deploying AI to Speed Up Acquisitions

Highlighting how overworked procurement officials struggle with massive paperwork, Vikas Mishra pitched deploying AI to draft complex tender documents—such as Requests for Information (RFI), Requests for Proposal (RFP), and Expressions of Interest (EoI)—which he estimated could double or triple acquisition speeds.

Mishra urged policymakers to replace static regulations with greater policy dynamism. Beyond the Ministry of Defence, he flagged that traditional 90-day banking norms clash sharply with the realities of defence manufacturing.

Empowering the Private Sector

Nibe Limited Executive Director Balaji Sominathan emphasized that policy must now evolve from merely inviting private players to actively enabling them through order predictability, speedy testing, and clear operational requirements.

Sominathan also urged a rethink of tender eligibility norms that judge deep-tech firms solely on past balance sheets rather than future engineering capability. Both leaders rejected perceptions that Indian firms merely assemble foreign kits, highlighting massive domestic infrastructure and indigenous intellectual property.