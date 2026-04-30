At ANI Security Summit, Air Marshal Dixit advocated for a balanced weapons mix, stating aircraft are cheaper long-term. Defence Secy discussed procurement, while DRDO chief detailed 'Ghatak' UCAVs and the need for more R&D spending.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit on Thursday highlighted the need for a balanced mix of traditional and modern weapon systems, stating that while drones and missiles are often seen as cost-effective, long-term operational analysis still favours a combined approach that includes conventional aircraft.

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Addressing the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, Air Marshal Dixit responded to concerns over media reporting during past operations and debates on defence spending priorities.

Media Perception and Psychological Warfare

Air Marshal Dixit said that psychological narratives often influence public perception during conflicts. He said, "You know, when Operation Sindoor happened, there was a spate of media articles 'do plane gir gaye, teen plane gir gaye' and then there were international media reports also. And it plays a kind of psychological warfare in this country. I think everybody gets very sensitive, not realising that in war you lose aircraft, it happens."

He further added that similar patterns were observed globally. "It all fell into place when we saw in this West Asia crisis America has lost so many planes and so many aircraft, military aircraft, and you don't see that kind of breastbeating that one saw in India when that happened," he said.

Operational Economics: Aircraft vs. Drones and Missiles

On the debate over whether India should rely more on low-cost systems such as drones and missiles, Dixit said operational economics and flexibility remain key.

Addressing the concern, he stated, "Drones and missiles, though they may appear low cost, what is their effect... if you address a target, let's say an airfield, it can be easily repaired. So how many times will you be able to send vis-a-vis what is the cost of the weapon which is getting delivered from the aircraft?"

He further explained, "If you do this mathematics a little bit, you will find that the aircraft will always be cheaper in the long term because you can generate six sorties in an aircraft in 24 hours and the weapon which it carries is much cheaper than a missile or a ballistic missile."

Referring to indigenous systems, he added, "BrahMos is costly... in that same thing, maybe if we are able to put Pinaka on Rafale let's say we put it. So in the same cost, I will put 100 Pinaka there. So that cost damage ratio, it has to be very balanced out."

Flexibility in Warfare Planning

He emphasised flexibility in warfare planning, saying, "All kinds of options should be available to the commander... I must have all options available. So I should have equipment which is costly, equipment which is cheap, equipment which is precise, equipment which is not so precise."

The session also featured Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat. The summit was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

IAF Modernisation and Force Structure

On the future structure of the Indian Air Force and the requirement of 66 squadrons by 2047, the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the figure had not been formally discussed at the top level. He said, "The Air Force actually was the first to get the MALE category drones and UAVs, particularly for ISR. They have a fairly significant number of UAVs from Israel."

He added that India is expanding its unmanned capabilities through global partnerships. "We've tied up with one large contract with General Atomics of the US which will provide these HALE category drones for all three services."

Clarifying force structure planning, he said, "I wouldn't know about 66 squadrons... it has not really been discussed at the top level. For the time being, we are focusing on critical gaps in fighter aircraft, refuellers and AWACS. All three categories are in the procurement cycle now."

Indigenous Defence Capabilities and R&D

'Ghatak' UCAV Programme

On the development of indigenous unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said the upcoming systems under the 'Ghatak' programme will be comparable to stealth fighter aircraft. He said, "They will be like fighters, they will be a stealth fighter. They will be equivalent to a stealth fighter. So it'll be about a 13-ton class so LCA-type fighter aircraft."

On production scale, he added, "The numbers what Air Force will have in the long run I am not sure, but the one which recently cleared the DPB, I think has 67."

Increasing Defence R&D Spending

On defence research and development, Kamat highlighted the need to increase investment and broaden participation beyond DRDO. He said, "Today we are spending about 5 to 5.5% of our defence budget on R&D. If you look at our competitors like China, it spends between 10 to 12%... The US spends 15% of its defence budget on R&D."

He further stressed structural reforms, stating, "There is a definite need to increase R&D spending... what we need to do is promote R&D in the private sector and PSUs so that we get a holistic spending of the money and the bang for the buck."

Kamat also noted government commitment to boost innovation, saying, "The Raksha Mantri has promised that over the next five years, the R&D budget will be doubled."

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