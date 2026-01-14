On the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh lauded ex-servicemen's valour. He urged them to guide the youth and highlighted government welfare initiatives like OROP and the ECHS at an event in New Delhi.

Ex-servicemen rallies, wreath-laying ceremonies, grievance redressal counters and facilitation help desks were organised across the country on Tuesday to mark the 10th Defence Forces Veterans' Day.

The main celebrations were held at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantt, where Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh attended, and around 2,500 veterans from the Delhi-NCR region attended.

Rajnath Singh Hails Veterans as 'Pillars of National Consciousness'

In his address, Raksha Mantri paid glowing tributes to the valour, sacrifices and dedicated service of the veterans, describing them as the living pillars of national consciousness, symbols of collective courage, and an inspiration to the future generations. He urged them to guide the youth through their experiences; provide right direction to Agniveers and young soldiers; stand by civil administration in emergency situations; promote social harmony; and further strengthen the spirit of patriotism at the grassroots level, thereby laying a foundation of a strong India for the future, according to the Ministry of Defence release.

"Today, India is rapidly moving towards becoming a strong, self-reliant, and developed nation. At such a time, the experience, leadership, and values of veterans are invaluable assets to the country. Our society, especially the youth, need to learn from you. Whether it is education, skill development, disaster management, community leadership or the path of innovation, your participation can leave a positive and lasting impact on future generations," Rajnath Singh told the veterans in attendance.

Honouring Operation Pawan Veterans

Raksha Mantri remembered the brave ex-servicemen who were part of Operation Pawan, launched in Sri Lanka for peacekeeping purposes as part of the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) almost 40 years ago. "During the operation, the Indian forces displayed extraordinary courage. Many soldiers laid down their lives. Their valour, sacrifices, and struggles did not receive the respect they deserved. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, our government is not only openly acknowledging the contributions of the peacekeeping soldiers who participated in Operation Pawan, but is also in the process of recognising their contributions at every level. When PM Modi visited Sri Lanka in 2015, he paid his respects to the Indian soldiers at the IPKF Memorial. Now, we are also recognising the contributions of the IPKF soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi and giving them the respect they deserve," he said.

Selfless Service and Unwavering Patriotism

Rajnath Singh hailed the veterans for their selfless service towards national security, contribution to nation-building by guiding the society with qualities of discipline, leadership & courage, while shaping the younger generation in various fields.

"You spend the golden years of your lives on mountain peaks, in the scorching sands, and in humid forests. You could have chosen any other field; probably wouldn't have faced so many challenges; and could have spent more time with your families. But despite all this, you stand firm in every situation, fulfilling the duty of protecting the nation. In reality, a soldier never truly retires. The color of the uniform may change, the workplace may change, the people around may change, but the spirit of patriotism and service remains the same. Your welfare and well-being are our moral and emotional responsibility," he said.

Government's Commitment to Veterans' Welfare

Raksha Mantri reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's resolve of veterans' welfare, enumerating the concrete steps taken in this direction, including fulfilling the long-pending demand of One Rank One Pension (OROP) and strengthening the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS).

OROP and ECHS Initiatives

"The implementation of OROP not only brought financial stability to the lives of veterans but also bolstered their belief that the country treats them fairly. Our stance is very clear that there should be no compromise on the health of those who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding national interests. Our effort is to ensure that health facilities are not limited to cities but reach villages and remote areas. The facility of consulting doctors remotely through telemedicine is being expanded, so that age or distance do not become a barrier for the treatment of those in need," said Rajnath Singh.

Rehabilitation and Employment

Raksha Mantri voiced the Government's endeavor to ensure that the new chapter of veterans' lives that begins post-retirement is filled with dignity and self-reliance. Highlighting the special attention being paid to the rehabilitation and employment of veterans, He said: "The ex-servicemen are being taught new skills and given priority in public enterprises. Their discipline, leadership, and integrity are being recognised in the private sector. We're encouraging veterans who want to start their own businesses. Whether it is housing schemes, loan facilities, or other welfare schemes, all of these are being tailored to the needs of veterans".

Memorialising Sacrifice

The Government pays due respect to the soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the nation, said Rajnath Singh, adding that iconic monuments such as the National War Memorial have been built to remind every citizen of the bravehearts who lay down their lives in the service of the motherland. "In different parts of the country, such memorials are being promoted at the local level, so that a sense of respect and gratitude remains in the hearts and minds of future generations," he said.

Veterans as a 'Social Capital'

Raksha Mantri stressed that the true strength of any nation is not measured solely by schemes, but is reflected in the social consciousness with which it views its soldiers and veterans. "The respect that our society gives to veterans is a great social capital for us that connects generations and strengthens the soul of the nation. It is a matter of pride for us that in India, the respect for soldiers does not come from any directive, but is a natural extension of our values. Our bond with the soldiers is one of the heart, trust, respect, and dreams of a shared future," he added.

A Day to Rekindle Collective Consciousness

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Smt Sukriti Likhi saluted the indomitable spirit of the veterans and their families, and described Veterans' Day as not merely a ceremonial event, but a day to rekindle the collective consciousness of the nation. "The day reminds us that even after the completion of service, a bond remains between the nation and its soldiers that endures forever," she said.

The Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) pointed out that approx. 60,000 soldiers retire every year, resulting in about 3.5 million veterans, which indicates that the welfare of ex-servicemen is a huge responsibility that the nation must fulfill. She emphasised that the veterans bring with them vast experience, leadership qualities, and a deep sense of duty, and it is the nation's collective responsibility to ensure that the ex-servicemen live their lives with dignity and self-respect.

Sukriti Likhi voiced the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare's commitment towards providing timely services to the veterans, adding that their service, sacrifice, and dignity form the basis of the policies. "Our department plays a crucial role in supporting the ex-servicemen and their dependents. In the last few years, several concrete steps have been taken to provide better facilities, including improvements in timely delivery of pension, increased grants from Kendriya Sainik Board, expansion of DGR's resettlement and training courses, while the ECHS now provides medicare services to 64 lakh beneficiaries," she added.

Dignitaries and Publications

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, former Chiefs and other veterans attended the event. Yearly magazines SAMMAAN published by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans, SAGAR SAMVAD by the Directorate of Naval Veterans and VAYU SAMVEDNA by the Directorate of Air Veterans were released on the occasion.

Nationwide Commemorations

Veterans' rallies and wreath laying ceremonies were also organised at a number of places across the country, including Rajouri, Amritsar, Lucknow, Ranchi, Guwahati, Pune, Goa and Kochi to pay respects to the ex-servicemen for their selfless devotion to duty, service to the nation and sacrifice. The thirty-four (34) Rajya Sainik Boards in States and Union Territories and the 434 Zila Sainik Boards are conducting various events to mark the day.

Help desks and stalls have been put up by the three services, Defence and Government Welfare Organisations, Banks and Employment Agencies for in-situ grievance redressal, facilitation and awareness at all the venues across the nation.

The day is observed on 14th January every year to honour the legacy and yeoman service of Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, who retired on this day in 1953. (ANI)