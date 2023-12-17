'India is one': In Varanasi, PM Modi says world marvels at India's diversity; shares video (WATCH)

Inaugurating the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat, PM Narendra Modi promoted cultural exchange and unity as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, initiating the launch of 37 projects valued at over ₹19,000 crore for regional development. The visit emphasizes the government's dedication to fostering progress and development in these areas. During the visit on Sunday, PM Modi engaged in a temple town roadshow, visited the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Exhibition, and interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Inaugurating the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023 at Namo Ghat, he promoted cultural exchange and unity as part of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' vision. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders attended the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0 at Namo Ghat.

During his address, PM Modi lauded India's diversity and stated the world was surprised by it during the recent G20 visit. "My family members, we Indians, despite being one we are filled with different languages, traditional attires, food and drinks and lifestyle. During the G20 Summit as well, the world was surprised by India's diversity," the PM highlighted.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi shared a clip from his address with the caption: India is one!

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Government of India is organizing the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023, an initiative to uphold the Spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat. The second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) is scheduled from December 17 to 30, 2023, as a vital component of the government's Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam programme.

"In other countries of the world, the nation has been a political definition, but India as a nation is made up of spiritual beliefs. India has been united by saints like Adi Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya, who awakened the national consciousness of India through their travels," PM Modi said during his address.

"This feeling of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' was also visible when we entered the new building of Parliament. The Sengol has been installed in the new Parliament building. Under the guidance of the saints of Adheenam, this same Sengol became the symbol of the transfer of power in 1947," he added.

PM Modi also said, "Coming from Tamil Nadu to Kashi means coming from Mahadev's one home to another. That's why the bond between people of Tamil Nadu and Kashi is special. The work done in last one year shows that Kashi and Tamil share emotional bonds."

"Today, use of new technology has taken place here through Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is a new beginning and hopefully, it makes it easier for me to reach you," he added.

Earlier today, the prime minister flagged off trains and locomotives, including the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train, and the 10,000th locomotive by Banaras Locomotive Works. The visit reinforces the commitment to development, cultural integration, and infrastructure enhancement in the region. PM Modi will continue inaugurating various projects, covering health, education, smart cities, railways, and more on the second day of his visit.