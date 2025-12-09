Union Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed PM Modi's concern over IndiGo flight cancellations, stating passengers should not be troubled. He also said the government will refute the opposition's "wrong narrative" on upcoming election reform debates.

PM voices concern over IndiGo flight cancellations

Union Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday highlighted the Prime Minister's concern over the chaos that had ensued following several cancellation of flights operated by IndiGo Airlines. The Minister said that the PM emphasised that passengers should not be inconvenienced. "During the NDA parliamentary meeting the PM told NDA MPs that people should not be troubled, face inconvenience. Rules and laws are good but in order to correct the system it is not right to harass people," said Rijiju.

Govt to counter opposition on election reforms

Ahead of the debate on election reforms, Rijiju said the government will have a chance to refute the "wrong narrative" the opposition is spreading. "Today, Lok Sabha will discuss election reform. Opposition will speak. The government will also clear the delusion that has been created. The government will clarify the wrong narrative being set regarding people's trust and their participation in election processes," he said.

PM Modi guides NDA MPs on public-centric reforms

Informing about the discussions held during the NDA Parliamentary Party, Rijiju said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to the MPs to focus on reforms for the betterment of people. "All NDA leaders congratulated PM Modi for the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections. PM Modi guided all the NDA MPs to work for their respective constituencies. PM emphasised undertaking reforms across all sectors to ease the public's lives and ensure they face no problems. The PM said that laws should help people. He also urged the MPs to connect with the youth. I express my gratitude to the PM for this guidance. It was a very good meeting of the NDA parliamentary party," he said.

Rijiju refutes allegations over 'Vande Mataram' debate

The Minister also refuted the allegations levelled by the opposition regarding the 'Vande Mataram' debate being held in Parliament due to the forthcoming West Bengal elections, saying that it was wrong since the government doesn't decide the dates of historical events. "Some opposition people say that the Vande Mataram discussion was held due to the Bengal election. This is wrong. Vande Mataram completed 150 years on November 7. How can we decide on that date? If it (the national song) has completed 150 years now, the discussion will also be held now. We don't set the dates for such events; we celebrate them," Rijiju told reporters after attending the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting here. (ANI)