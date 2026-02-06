PM Modi attacked Congress in Parliament, stressing the 21st century's second quarter is vital for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He positioned India as a trusted global partner and a strong voice for the Global South, ready to lead from the front.

India a Trusted Partner, Set to Lead from the Front

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched strong attack on Congress as he stressed that the second quarter of this century will be vital in building a Viksit Bharat and that India has emerged as a strong voice of the Global South and is fast emerging as a trusted global partner.

Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's Address, PM Modi said "India will no longer miss the bus, it will now lead from the front". He said first quarter of the 21st century has ended, and the second quarter would be as decisive as the freedom movement's crucial phase in the last century.

"The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive, just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle was. In the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this phase will be equally capable," he said.

PM Modi said the world is rapidly moving towards a new global order, and India's stature is rising. "When we analyse the current situation objectively and without political bias, it becomes evident that there is a growing inclination toward India. As a Vishwamitra and Vishwabandhu, India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries," he told the House.

'Future-Ready' Trade Agreements

He added that India is signing "future-ready" trade agreements across the globe. "In the past few days, we have had trade deals with nine big and important countries. The 'mother of all deals' with the 27-member European Union is one of them," PM Modi said.

Pointing to agreements with the EU and the US, he said global confidence in India was strengthening. "The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. With stability, the world can now sense speed in India. This is a positive sign," he said.

Addressing the youth, PM Modi said the deals would open global markets. "The world market is now open to our sons and daughters. I stand with you shoulder to shoulder, and the world is ready to welcome your talents," he added.

PM Modi's Scathing Attack on Congress

Turning sharply political, PM Modi said much of his government's energy was being spent on fixing the past. "A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. They left things in such a damaged state. That is why we emphasised future-ready policies. Today, the nation has boarded the Reform Express," he said.

'Citizens are Solutions, Not Problems'

He said the NDA believes citizens are solutions, not problems. "Our approach is that 140 crore citizens are so capable that they can tackle challenges. But Congress considers citizens themselves a problem," PM Modi said.

To underline the contrast, he cited a speech by former PM Indira Gandhi referencing Jawaharlal Nehru. "When someone asked my father how many problems he had, he replied 35 crore. At that time, our population was 35 crore. Later, Indiraji said the population was 57 crore, and the problems were of that magnitude. Can there be a leader who considers citizens a problem?" PM Modi asked.

Takes Aim at Rahul Gandhi over 'Traitor' Remark

PM Modi also took aim at Rahul Gandhi over the recent "traitor" remark against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. Without naming him directly, PM Modi said, "What happened yesterday -- the 'Yuvraj' of Congress who has a 'shaatir dimaag' called a member of this House a traitor. His arrogance is at its peak."

He alleged selective targeting. "He did not call others who left Congress traitors, but he called this MP because he is a Sikh. This is an insult to Sikhs, an insult to the Gurus," PM Modi said.

Questioning the language used, the Prime Minister added, "Just because someone changed ideology, he becomes a traitor? This is not a small word. How can the country tolerate a citizen being called a traitor? Such people will sink Congress."

NDA's Focus on Execution and Welfare

He accused Congress of lacking execution capability. "Congress' working style has been -- delay, obstruct, confuse. They only know the jeep and mule model," he said, referring to remarks of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Highlighting welfare delivery, PM Modi said small farmers had long been ignored. "We understood the ground realities and brought PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. In a short time, Rs four lakh crore has been transferred directly into farmers' accounts," he said.

On infrastructure, he cited projects stalled for decades. "Sardar Patel envisioned the Narmada dam, Nehru laid the foundation stone, and I inaugurated it decades later. This is the state of Congress -- they imagine but cannot implement," he said, also referring to the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam.

With Opposition members raising slogans, PM Modi took a gentle jibe. "Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge the Chairman to let him sit and sloganeer so he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back."

"We believe 140 crore Indians are 140 crore solutions. No matter how many challenges there are, we have the solutions within us," he said.

The Opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responding to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

PM Modi highlighted that in every sector--science, space, sports--India is brimming with confidence. He observed that in the post-COVID world, as global instability grows, a new world order is emerging, and impartial analysis shows a clear tilt towards India.

Recalling his experience in Gujarat, where the Vibrant Gujarat Summit had Japan as a partner country, PM Modi said that today India as a nation is demonstrating similar strength. He emphasized that this is possible only when there is economic power, citizen energy, and a strong manufacturing ecosystem. He criticized vote-bank politics for neglecting these priorities and asserted that opposition governments lacked vision, willpower, and ideas, which led the nation to suffer.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people for giving him the opportunity to serve, noting that much of his government's energy has gone into correcting past mistakes and rebuilding India's global image. He stressed that India is now driven by policy, not adhocism, and that the mantra of "Reform, Perform, Transform" has put the nation on the "Reform Express." He detailed structural, process, and policy reforms aimed at strengthening manufacturing, empowering entrepreneurs, and ensuring value addition, declaring that India is now fully prepared to compete globally. (ANI)