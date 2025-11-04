India and Indonesia are on the verge of signing a deal for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Negotiations are nearly complete, with only a nod from Russia required to finalize the contract, marking a significant step for India's defence exports.

In what could be a major boost for indigenous defence industry, India and Indonesia are moving closer towards signing the deal for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Defence sources told ANI that almost all the procedures are completed in the negotiations and only a nod from the Russian side is required for moving forward towards signing the contract.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Engagements Pave the Way

India and Indonesia have been discussing the deal for a long time. The issue was discussed in detail during a high-level visit in January this year when top Indonesian political and military leadership was in New Delhi.

Senior Indian military leaders visited Indonesia recently including the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan. The visit by the CDS to Indonesia highlighted the growing defence engagement between India and Indonesia. The State visit of President Prabowo Subianto to India in January also paved way for a closer cooperation between Indian and Indonesian military.

Building on Export Success

India has been able to sell the missiles to the Philippines and is looking to expand the market for the unique weapon system which has now proved itself in war also during the recent India Pakistan conflict in May this year.

India signed a deal around Rs 3,500 crore with the Philippines a few years ago and has also delivered the missiles and required systems. The deal was watched closely in international circles as it was seen as a step by the Philippines to arm itself to protect its interests in the region. (ANI)