India has achieved its target of issuing 11 crore Farmer IDs well ahead of the 2027 deadline. The initiative under the Digital Agriculture Mission aims to simplify access to government schemes, loans, and subsidies for farmers nationwide.

India Achieves Milestone in Digital Agriculture

India has achieved its target of creating 11 crore Farmer IDs five months ahead of the March 31, 2027 deadline, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday, describing the milestone as a step towards strengthening digital agriculture and improving access to government benefits. The target was achieved by the night of October 23 under the Centre's Digital Agriculture Mission, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Chouhan said the initiative would provide farmers with unique digital identities, enabling faster and more transparent access to government schemes, bank loans, crop insurance and disaster relief. He congratulated farmers across the country and credited the achievement to the coordinated efforts of the Central and state governments, Union Territory administrations and field-level officials.

Benefits of the Farmer ID System

The Farmer ID system is aimed at reducing paperwork and eliminating the need for farmers to repeatedly submit documents and undergo verification to avail themselves of various government schemes. According to the ministry, the system is expected to simplify access to agricultural credit, including loans and Kisan Credit Cards, while improving the transparency of compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and disaster relief programmes.

The digital framework is also expected to strengthen transparency in crop procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), reduce the role of intermediaries and help farmers receive payments directly into their bank accounts.

Implementation and Digital Infrastructure

The Digital Agriculture Mission received Union Cabinet approval on September 2, 2024. Under the mission, the government is developing Digital Public Infrastructure to create a verified database of farmers and improve the delivery of agricultural services. More than six crore farmers have already received direct benefits under various schemes through the Farmer ID-based service delivery system, the release stated.

The verified database is expected to help curb duplication and fraudulent claims, improve coordination among government departments and strengthen the monitoring and implementation of welfare schemes.

Chouhan said the achievement reflected cooperative federalism, acknowledging the contribution of officials at the central, state, district and village levels. States and Union Territories are also taking steps, in accordance with applicable rules, to include tenant farmers and actual cultivators in the digital platform, with the objective of ensuring that eligible beneficiaries are not excluded from government support.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare aims to strengthen the Farmer Registry under the principle of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance'. Chouhan said the initiative would help build a transparent and farmer-centric governance system, urging farmers to adopt modern technology and avail themselves of the benefits of government schemes. The government envisages the Farmer ID system as a key component of a modern agricultural ecosystem, aimed at streamlining service delivery and supporting its broader vision of a developed India with prosperous farmers.